Clouted raises USD $7 million for AI marketing platform

Clouted has raised USD $7 million in seed funding and launched its Distribution Intelligence platform. Slow Ventures led the round.

The platform uses AI agents to plan and run marketing campaigns across clipped content, user-generated content, fan pages, influencer seeding, paid advertising and viral stunts. It also analyses campaign results to identify which formats, audiences and channels perform best over time.

Investors in the round included Gold House Ventures, Weekend Fund, LINE-Yahoo's Z VC, Gondor Capital, Iterative, AppWorks, Peak XV's Surge and a16z Speedrun. Existing support also came from Antler and Hustle Fund, alongside angel investors and executives from companies including Twitch, Airbnb, Fourthwall, Zalora and Cameo.

The Los Angeles-based company focuses on marketing for consumer and entertainment brands. It has worked across entertainment, music, gaming, consumer brands and technology, and says it has executed more than 250 campaigns since October 2025.

According to figures released by Clouted, those campaigns have generated more than 1 billion views. The company also says it has built a network of more than 100,000 creators and clippers globally, with work distributed across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and X.

Platform launch

The launch comes as Clouted tries to define Distribution Intelligence as a category within marketing software. It argues that existing tools tend to focus on campaign execution, while its system combines planning, distribution and optimisation in a single layer.

Its model centres on feeding campaign data back into the platform after each project, allowing the system to refine future campaign planning and improve the selection of content formats and channels.

The new capital will be used to expand that infrastructure, grow its creator network and widen its presence in gaming and streaming, alongside music and other entertainment markets where Clouted is already active.

Justin Gorriceta-Banusing, chief executive officer and co-founder of Clouted, linked the business to his own experience in live entertainment and music promotion.

"I built Clouted because I lived the problem firsthand. As a DJ and festival producer, I had great music, great shows, and almost no one seeing them. I kept asking myself why certain artists blew up and others didn't - and the answer was never talent. It was always distribution. Every brand, artist, and creator deserves the infrastructure to be heard. We built Clouted so they never have to figure that out alone," said Gorriceta-Banusing.

Adriel Yong, chief operating officer and co-founder, described the platform as a system designed to learn from previous campaigns rather than handle one-off jobs.

"Most marketing tools are execution layers. They run a campaign and move on. What we've built is fundamentally different - every campaign Clouted runs makes the next one smarter. The Distribution Intelligence platform learns your brand, your audience, and what formats win, then compounds that knowledge over time. That's not a feature. That's a moat. And it's why the brands that build with Clouted early will have an infrastructure advantage that only grows," said Yong.

Investor view

Investors in the round pointed to broader changes in media distribution and the use of AI in marketing. Clouted is seeking to position itself where brands are under pressure to reach audiences across creator-led and decentralised social channels rather than through conventional brand messaging alone.

The company cited creator economy figures to support that pitch, including an estimate that the market is worth USD $234 billion and is growing at 22% annually. It also pointed to data showing high consumer trust in peer-generated content and stronger conversion rates for user-generated material than for standard branded advertising.

At the same time, Clouted argued that many brands still lack the internal structure needed to run such programmes consistently. That gap, it said, has created room for software and service providers that can coordinate planning, creator engagement, content testing and performance measurement in one system.

Sam Lessin of Slow Ventures said this was the basis for his firm's investment.

"Clouted sits at the intersection of two of the most important shifts in media and marketing - the rise of decentralized content distribution and the application of AI to make that distribution intelligent and scalable. The Clouted team has built real infrastructure for a problem that every brand and creator in the world has but nobody has solved at this level. We're proud to lead this round and back them as they define the Distribution Intelligence category," said Lessin.