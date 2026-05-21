Tineco launches three new stick vacuums in Australia

Tineco has launched three new stick vacuum cleaners in Australia, expanding its PURE ONE line in the local market.

The new models are the PURE ONE Station A70s Pet, the PURE ONE P50 Pro and the PURE ONE P30 Pro, priced at AUD $1,299, AUD $1,099 and AUD $699 respectively. Each targets different household needs, with one model aimed at pet owners and the other two positioned as whole-home cordless vacuums.

The launch broadens Tineco's Australian business, where it has been better known for wet and dry floor cleaners. The expanded line-up sits alongside that established category presence, with the company citing Euromonitor International data showing it has held the top global position by retail sales volume for four consecutive years.

All three models share features Tineco is using across the range, including its ZeroTangle brush design and extended battery life. Two also feature foldable vacuum tubes, designed to make it easier to clean under low furniture.

The highest-priced model, the PURE ONE Station A70s Pet, centres on a self-cleaning station that empties the dustbin and cleans the path from the brush to the dust container. It offers up to 100 minutes of runtime and includes what Tineco calls a 3DSense Power Brush, which adjusts cleaning across surfaces.

The model is specifically pitched at homes with pets. Alongside anti-tangle features for pet hair, it has a dual-handle design intended to help users clean both high and low areas.

In the middle of the new line-up is the PURE ONE P50 Pro. It has 200AW suction, up to 95 minutes of runtime, a 180-degree foldable tube and a green LED headlight designed to reveal dust in darker areas.

The P50 Pro also includes Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor and LED screen, which adjust suction in real time based on detected dirt. The model is designed for whole-home use and to reduce brush clogging from hair and pet fur.

The entry-level model is the PURE ONE P30 Pro at AUD $699. It also has a foldable tube and anti-tangle brush system, and can run for up to 65 minutes on a single charge.

Like the P50 Pro, the P30 Pro uses Tineco's PureCyclone system to separate dust and air, intended to maintain suction during cleaning.

Australia push

The broader expansion comes as Tineco seeks to deepen its position in Australia and New Zealand. Its products are now used in more than 23 million homes across 30 countries, spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 1998, Tineco introduced its first smart vacuum in 2019. It has since expanded beyond floor care into kitchen and personal care appliances, although vacuum and floor-cleaning products remain central to the brand.

Jade Tang, Country Manager for Tineco Australia and New Zealand, linked the new range to consumer demand for longer runtime and easier maintenance.

"Tineco is dedicated to driving innovation in floorcare to ensure smarter and more efficient cleaning solutions are delivered to our customers. Tineco's new stick vacuum range brings together everything we have heard from consumers, from powerful suction to leading runtime, flexible design and anti-hair tangle features to make home cleaning easier and more thorough than ever before," Tang said.

She said the local market was looking for appliances designed around the realities of contemporary households.

"Consumers across Australia have an expectation of both incredible cleaning performance and an appliance that is designed with the modern home in mind. Our newly launched models were engineered to effortlessly and effectively clean homes with clever cleaning technology to meet the demands of busy households, along with ultra-long runtime and powerful suction," Tang said.

"We also know that pets are very much members of the family and share indoor living spaces with us, which is also why pet-friendly features have been introduced for people that want a simple and fast cleaning solution to keep shared spaces clean and hygienic for family members with two and four legs."