Ring launches 2K Spotlight & floodlight cameras in NZ

Ring has expanded its outdoor security camera range in New Zealand with the launch of Ring Spotlight Camera (2nd Gen) and Ring Floodlight Camera (2nd Gen), bringing Retinal 2K video resolution to more models in its local camera portfolio.

Both devices extend 2K video capabilities to lower-priced products in Ring's outdoor range. Updated lighting, battery management and installation options form part of the rollout, which is aimed at residential monitoring around driveways, garages, gardens and other exterior areas.

2K standard

Ring said the launch completes its expansion of 2K video resolution across its camera portfolio. Retinal 2K now serves as the entry point for Ring cameras, rather than a feature limited to higher-priced models.

For users, that means Ring's newer outdoor devices are being positioned around sharper video as a baseline feature. Higher resolution may assist with identifying people, movement and activity across a camera's field of view.

Ring said the upgrade from 1080p to Retinal 2K provides improved clarity across the full field of view in daytime and nighttime conditions.

Coverage focus

Ring Floodlight Camera (2nd Gen) combines Retinal 2K video resolution with 2000-lumen floodlight illumination. It is designed for larger outdoor areas that require wider visual coverage and stronger lighting.

Typical use cases include driveways, backyards and garages, where householders may need both video monitoring and area lighting from a single device.

Floodlight cameras are usually aimed at fixed outdoor locations where wired power and stronger illumination are practical. Ring is using the model to extend its higher-resolution video capability into a product line that also focuses on deterrence and visibility.

Lighting remains a central part of the Floodlight Camera format. The 2000-lumen output is intended to brighten larger areas when motion is detected or when users need remote visibility through the camera.

Power options

Ring Spotlight Camera (2nd Gen) has a dual-chamber battery design, giving users more flexibility in power management.

Compatibility with the Quick Release Ultra Battery Pack has also been added, although the accessory is sold separately.

Battery flexibility may be useful for homes where wired installation is less practical. It also allows users to manage charging and replacement cycles with less disruption, depending on how the camera is configured.

A 550-lumen spotlight is built into the device for nighttime visibility and motion deterrence. That places the Spotlight Camera between smaller battery-powered cameras and larger floodlight models.

Ring said the camera captures faces and activity with greater clarity through 2K video resolution.

Outdoor positioning

Both new models sit within Ring's broader smart home security range, where products are separated by power type, lighting strength and installation location.

Updated outdoor cameras give the company more ways to address different home layouts. A floodlight model may suit larger exposed spaces, while a spotlight model may suit entrances, side paths or smaller outdoor zones.

Retail pricing

Ring Spotlight Camera (2nd Gen) is priced at NZD $319 and is scheduled to begin shipping from 11 June 2026.

Ring Floodlight Camera (2nd Gen) is priced at NZD $379 and is expected to begin shipping from 4 June 2026.

Both products are available for pre-order in New Zealand through Amazon and Ring sales channels.