TP-Link unveils solar Tapo C645D KIT for smarter yards

TP-Link has launched a new outdoor security camera kit in Australia, combining a dual-lens design with pan-and-tilt tracking and solar charging as competition heats up in the consumer home security market.

The Tapo C645D KIT bundles a battery-powered camera and a solar panel. It has a recommended retail price of AUD $379 and is available through the Tapo online store and selected retailers.

The camera uses two 2K lenses and shows a dual live view in the Tapo app. One lens is wide-angle, while the other is a 6mm telephoto. Product specifications list the wide-angle lens at a 165-degree field of view.

Tracking Features

The Tapo C645D KIT offers 360-degree pan and tilt with AI tracking, allowing it to follow movement across a scene rather than relying on fixed coverage. It also sends notifications based on detected activity.

TP-Link says the detection system can distinguish between people, vehicles and pets, aiming to cut down alerts triggered by general motion. The kit is positioned for larger outdoor areas such as driveways, gardens and entry points.

Two-way audio is supported through a built-in microphone and speaker, enabling homeowners to communicate via the mobile app.

Power And Connectivity

The kit runs on a 10,000mAh rechargeable battery and supports solar charging via the included panel, targeting installations where power points are not available.

TP-Link says the battery capacity is intended to maintain operation during periods of cloud and rain. The camera has an IP65 rating for weather resistance, covering dust ingress and water jets.

For networking, it supports dual-band Wi‑Fi on 2.4GHz and 5GHz, which can help in homes with congested wireless networks or those that prefer 5GHz for shorter-range connections with less interference.

Storage Options

TP-Link is promoting the camera as offering core smart features without subscription fees, a key point of differentiation in consumer security. Some competing products place person detection and other advanced alerts behind paid plans.

On-device storage is available via microSD card, with support up to 512GB. Optional cloud storage is also available for buyers who want offsite retention.

Portfolio Context

The Tapo C645D KIT is part of TP-Link's broader range of dual-lens cameras, which includes the outdoor-focused Tapo C545D, the Tapo C246D for indoor and outdoor use, and the Tapo C245D for indoor monitoring.

The dual-lens approach reflects a wider trend among smart camera vendors seeking to provide both close-up detail and wider context. A telephoto view can capture finer detail, while a wide-angle view maintains scene awareness during an incident.

Neville Wang, Managing Director of TP-Link Australia and New Zealand, said the company is responding to demand for cameras that do more than passively record.

"Homeowners want security that can actively follow what's happening, not just record it. The Tapo C645D KIT was developed to provide wider visibility and intelligent tracking in a format that's easy to install and flexible to position.

"By combining dual 2K lenses, 360-degree tracking, solar charging support and a high-capacity battery, we're giving households a practical way to monitor larger outdoor areas with greater confidence and reliability - even in changing weather conditions."

The launch comes as Australian consumers weigh trade-offs between wired and battery-based installations, and between subscription services and local recording. More vendors are bundling solar panels with battery cameras to reduce maintenance and make placement more flexible.

TP-Link has positioned the kit for outdoor coverage where a single camera can track across a wider area, using pan and tilt, dual lenses and AI-based subject classification. The company says it will continue expanding its dual-lens camera portfolio in Australia.