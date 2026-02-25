Samsung brings Perplexity to Galaxy with multi-agent AI

Samsung Electronics is expanding Galaxy AI with a broader set of integrated AI agents and plans to add Perplexity to upcoming flagship Galaxy devices.

The move signals a shift in Samsung's mobile strategy toward a "multi-agent" model. The idea is that users will switch between different AI tools depending on the task, rather than relying on a single assistant.

Samsung cited internal research showing growing reliance on multiple AI agents in daily routines, saying nearly eight in 10 users now use more than two types of AI agents.

System-level AI

Galaxy AI is built into the operating system rather than offered as a standalone app feature. Samsung described "framework-level" connections across the device that allow the software to use a user's context across tasks.

Samsung says this system-level approach can reduce repeated commands and limit the need to move between apps. It also allows the company to add external services and present them as part of the Galaxy experience, rather than as separate tools.

That design underpins the Perplexity integration, which will operate as an additional AI agent alongside existing Galaxy AI options.

Perplexity added

On new flagship Galaxy devices, users will be able to access Perplexity with a dedicated voice wake phrase: "Hey Plex." Samsung also plans quick-access controls, including pressing and holding the side button.

Perplexity will work with compatible Samsung apps and integrate with select third-party apps.

Samsung says the multi-agent approach is meant to support multi-step actions with less app switching, providing contextual assistance and helping users move between activities across the device.

"We've been committed to building an open and inclusive integrated AI ecosystem that gives users more choice, flexibility and control to get complex tasks done quickly and easily," said Won-Joon Choi, President, Chief Operating Officer and Head of the R&D Office, Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.

Choi described Galaxy AI as a coordinating layer across different assistants.

"Galaxy AI acts as an orchestrator, bringing together different forms of AI into a single, natural, cohesive experience," Choi said.

Partner strategy

Adding Perplexity brings another third-party AI brand into Samsung's mobile user experience and reflects a broader industry push to blend multiple models and assistants into a single interface.

Apple has disclosed generative AI partnerships for its devices. Google continues to build Gemini into Android and its Pixel line. Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others are also competing to place their assistants inside consumer hardware and software platforms.

For Samsung, a partner-led approach could reduce reliance on any single AI provider. It could also help differentiate the user experience by offering more than one assistant with direct system-level integration.

At the same time, a multi-agent environment raises practical questions about how assistants divide responsibilities and how users manage them. Samsung has not explained how it will choose a default agent for a given request, or how those choices will appear in the interface.

Samsung also has not detailed which third-party apps Perplexity will support, or whether the integration will vary by region, language, or model.

Rollout details

Samsung says it will share more information later about supported devices and experiences. It has not yet named the specific "upcoming flagship" models that will include Perplexity, or whether the agent will arrive via a software update for existing devices.

Samsung says it will continue working with "trusted partners" as it expands its AI ecosystem, with additional details to be announced.