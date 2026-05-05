Norton Neo browser adds built-in VPN & anti-phishing

Norton has updated its Norton Neo browser with built-in VPN, anti-phishing and anti-fingerprinting tools, now enabled by default in its AI-focused browser.

The update adds a VPN that adjusts automatically when users visit what Norton describes as sensitive sites, such as banking or healthcare services. The browser also blocks phishing and malicious websites before users land on them, extends scam detection to webmail through Norton's Scam Analyser engine, and adds protections against indirect prompt injection attacks targeting AI features.

The changes come as web threats remain a dominant source of attacks. Citing Gen Threat Labs data, Norton said about 83% of attacks blocked in early 2026 were web-based, including phishing attempts and spam adverts.

The release is part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on separate browser extensions and manual security settings. Norton Neo combines browsing, search and chat in a single interface, with chats stored locally by default.

Howie Xu, Chief AI and Innovation Officer at Gen, linked the update to growing security risks created by AI features in browsers.

"People can get a lot done on a browser, but digital threats, including spam and phishing, are rampant. Every AI feature added to a browser is another attack surface, and people shouldn't need to be security experts to feel safe online," Xu said.

He added that the browser's defences are intended to function as a baseline rather than an optional tool.

"With Norton Neo, protection isn't a setting you turn on, it's the foundation. The VPN adapts on its own, phishing is caught before you click, and your AI queries can't be turned against you," Xu said.

Privacy features

Another part of the update focuses on reducing online tracking. Norton Neo now includes anti-fingerprinting measures intended to stop websites and advertisers from identifying users through combinations of browser and device attributes. The feature is designed to improve anonymity, including in incognito mode.

The browser's ad-blocking system has also been expanded with more detailed controls over what users choose to block and when. Cookie consent handling has been simplified to reduce repeated pop-up banners while still allowing users to manage permissions.

Alongside those changes, AI queries processed in the browser are subject to contractual restrictions intended to prevent AI providers from retaining data or using it to train models. Norton also said providers do not receive sensitive identifying details such as IP address or location.

Cross-platform push

Norton Neo is available on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, reflecting an effort to provide the same browser experience and security settings across devices. That matters in a market where consumers often move between desktop and mobile sessions while using webmail, online banking, shopping and AI chat tools.

The update also extends beyond security and privacy. Norton said the browser's chat tools now support more advanced reasoning and more complex tasks, while its unified search feature lets users retrieve information they have browsed or discussed in chat using plain language rather than exact keywords.

Other additions include vertical tabs, new tab management tools and a customisable newsfeed. The browser also gives users early access to a new agentic AI assistant designed to help manage online activities.

The revised product highlights how browser makers are trying to combine AI functions and online protection in a single consumer application. Norton's approach differs from browsers that rely on third-party add-ons by building those controls into the browser itself, particularly for phishing defence, privacy and traffic encryption.

For Norton, the release also continues its effort to translate its long-standing consumer security business into products built around AI-assisted browsing. Norton Neo stores all chats locally by default and places protection at the browser layer rather than leaving users to piece together separate tools.

Gen Threat Labs' finding that 83% of attacks blocked in early 2026 were web-based helps explain why browser security is becoming a bigger commercial focus for cyber safety firms.