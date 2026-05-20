Avast One adds free tier with modular paid protections

Avast has launched a reworked version of Avast One, starting with a free tier that lets users add paid protections within the same app.

The new Avast One is available on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, with paid plans covering desktop and mobile devices under a single subscription.

Avast, part of Gen, is reshaping its consumer security offering around a modular model rather than a single bundled package. Users can start with a free version that includes antivirus, scam detection, a VPN, breach monitoring, AI agent protection and device cleanup, then pay only for additional tools if their needs change.

The move reflects a broader push by consumer software groups to simplify subscriptions while giving users more control over what they buy. Avast is positioning the product as a response to demand for security software that can adapt to different devices, changing online risks and varying budgets without forcing users to switch to a separate product.

The free tier includes real-time threat protection designed to block malware, viruses and malicious downloads before they run. It also blocks dangerous websites before pages load and includes ransomware protection intended to prevent file encryption.

Scam protection is another core feature of the free version. Avast says it is designed to block phishing links, fraudulent shopping sites and banking scams in real time while users browse online, and includes an AI assistant that guides users on scams and products.

Avast has also added AI Agent Protection, aimed at the growing use of AI tools that act on behalf of consumers. The feature checks plugins before they run, blocks malicious instructions inserted into AI workflows and inspects AI-generated files before they reach a user's system.

Privacy and system maintenance are also part of the initial offer. The product includes a no-log VPN, a breach monitoring tool that scans breach databases for exposed personal information and shows users where their data appeared, and a cleanup tool that removes junk files, duplicate photos, redundant browser data and old contacts.

Modular approach



Users who want more protection can unlock additional products from within the same application. These include Avast Premium Security with Scam Protection Pro for stronger protection against scam calls and phishing emails, and Avast Cleanup Premium for more automated system maintenance.

The structure means customers do not need to switch apps, re-enter payment details or rebuild their settings when adding services. Existing users of the previous Avast One can install the new version and transfer their setup, while the older product will continue to be supported.

The launch comes as security companies respond to a wider set of consumer concerns than traditional antivirus alone. Scam calls, phishing attempts, data breaches, privacy worries and the use of AI tools have all become part of the consumer security market, prompting providers to expand product design beyond malware detection.

At the same time, software groups have faced growing pressure over subscription complexity and feature bundling. Avast's latest shift appears intended to address that by reducing the need for customers to pay upfront for tools they may not use while keeping them in a single app environment.

Gen's consumer brands operate in a market where free entry-level products are often used to build a base of users who may later upgrade to paid services. In Avast One's case, the free version is available without requiring a credit card, lowering the barrier to entry for first-time users.

The VPN included in the package is offered as a pre-authorised 60-day free trial and is billed annually unless cancelled before the trial ends. Avast also says its breach monitoring product is currently available only on desktop.

Travis Witteveen, Head of Products and Portfolios at Gen, outlined the rationale for the redesign.

"People know what they value and how they want to protect their digital lives," said Witteveen. "Avast One has been designed to give you greater choice and control making it easy to personalize protection, manage features, and only pay for what you truly need."