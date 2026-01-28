Nearly half of Kiwi online daters would date an AI

Norton has reported a shift in how New Zealanders view online dating, with nearly half of current online daters saying they would consider dating an AI system.

The company's Norton Insights Report: Artificial Intimacy found 48% of current online daters would consider dating an AI. It also found 25% believe it is possible to develop romantic feelings for an AI.

The report links the trend to loneliness and reduced trust in online platforms. It also points to ongoing exposure to dating fraud and impersonation online.

Loneliness and trust

Norton reported that some daters already use AI tools for emotional support and relationship guidance. The company said 32% of current online daters would use an AI chatbot for therapy after a heartbreak.

The report also said 34% of daters who have used AI for advice would trust an AI relationship coach more than a human friend or family member for relationship advice.

"When loneliness is high, trust can form very quickly online to fill that void, and that's exactly what scammers rely on to exploit our need for love and companionship," said Leyla Bilge, Global Head of Scam Research for Norton.

Bilge described a mix of emotional reliance on online interactions and continued exposure to fraud. "As more people seek connection through apps, chatbots, and digital tools, it's critical to pause, protect personal information, and remember that real trust should never come with pressure or secrecy. AI itself isn't a scam, and many people find it genuinely feels supportive or comforting, but it's still artificial and there is no substitute for real human connection," said Bilge.

AI in profiles

The report said AI has become part of how people present themselves on dating apps. Norton reported that 46% of dating app users would use AI to help develop their dating app profile. It said 48% would use AI to write a pick up line or conversation starter.

Norton also found interest in AI for photo editing and other dating-related tasks. The report said 39% would use AI to enhance their photos. It said 34% admitted they have used AI to enhance their photos.

The findings also pointed to more extreme uses. The report said 29% would use AI to go on virtual dates for them as a proxy. It said 43% would use AI for dating coaching and 38% would use AI to practise flirting.

At the same time, Norton reported unease about AI use by other daters. The report said 65% of dating app users would feel bothered if they found out their match used AI to modify their pictures or draft their chat responses.

The company also highlighted a high frequency of suspicious encounters on dating services. The report said 39% of current dating app users encounter suspicious profiles at least weekly.

Platform concerns

The report asked respondents to rate the safety of apps based on interactions with people they met online. Among current online daters who rated an app as poor or unsafe, the most frequently cited platforms were Instagram at 54%, Facebook at 44%, and WhatsApp at 40%.

Tinder followed at 34%, then Bumble at 31% and Hinge at 29%. Snapchat stood at 22%, eHarmony at 19%, TanTan at 9%, and Hud at 8%.

"New Zealanders are finding it increasingly hard to trust the images, descriptions, and conversations they see while dating online, and even harder to trust the platforms that are meant to connect them with real people looking for genuine relationships," says Mark Gorrie, VP APAC at Norton.

Gorrie said AI has changed the scale and ease of manipulation. "AI has accelerated that breakdown in trust. It's made it easier to manipulate images, fabricate identities, and deceive others at scale. AI is leaving New Zealanders second-guessing who, or what, they're engaging with online. It is unsurprising that some are now looking to AI for intimacy," said Gorrie.

Scams and impersonation

Norton's report placed the AI intimacy trend alongside continued growth in dating scams and online impersonation. It cited figures from a separate Gen Threat Report, which said social engineering accounts for over 90% of all digital threats to individuals.

The company also cited global blocking figures for dating scams, reporting more than 17 million dating scams blocked in Q4 2025 alone. Norton said this represented an increase of more than 19% from 2024.

In New Zealand, Norton reported that 22% of current or past online daters said they have been targeted by a dating scam. Among those targeted, 30% said they fell victim.

The report also found 33% of current daters said they have been catfished. It said 19% have experienced, or been notified of, another profile using their photos.

Celebrity impersonation also featured in the findings. The report said 21% of daters reported being contacted by someone impersonating a celebrity or public figure. Among those targeted, 18% clicked on links shared, 11% shared personal information, and 8% sent money.

The report also found interest in AI-based celebrity personas. Norton said 33% of current daters would consider engaging romantically with an AI powered clone of their celebrity crush.

The research was conducted online in New Zealand among 1,000 adults aged 18 and older. Norton said the data were weighted by age, gender, and region.