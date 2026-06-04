Gigabyte unveils INFINITY range for 40th anniversary

Gigabyte has unveiled the new INFINITY Series and a broader product line spanning PC components, laptops, monitors and AI systems to mark its 40th anniversary.

The range is a full-stack push into gaming and local AI computing, with new motherboards, graphics cards, peripherals, displays and external AI hardware presented as a single product cycle.

At the centre of the announcement are two new motherboards. The X870 AORUS INFINITY is aimed at AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D systems and supports DDR5 speeds of up to 11,400 MT/s with low-latency tuning. The X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT adds a 3D metal-printed cooling part and Quad OptiMOS power delivery for sustained workloads.

Graphics cards are also a major part of the launch. The line includes the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY, along with GeForce RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 INFINITY models. A STEALTH layout moves the power connector to the rear of the card for cleaner builds and improved airflow.

The INFINITY branding extends beyond core components. Gigabyte also introduced the AORUS K10 INFINITY keyboard, the AORUS M10 INFINITY mouse and the AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY chassis, which features a 16-inch side display built into the case.

The keyboard includes magnetic switches, 0.1mm actuation, an 8000 Hz polling rate and a 3.1-inch OLED touch screen. The mouse uses optical switches and an aluminium-magnesium alloy base.

Broader PC Range

Beyond the new flagship series, Gigabyte expanded its mainstream and enthusiast desktop hardware. The Z890 Plus Series is built around DDR5 memory support at capacities of up to 256GB in dual-DIMM configurations, using CQDIMM technology and a BIOS tuning system called D5 DUO X to manage timing, signal synchronisation and voltage behaviour.

Design was another focus. The AERO WOOD look now extends from motherboards to graphics cards through the AORUS GeForce RTX 5080 INFINITY WOOD, while the STEALTH approach has been applied to what Gigabyte describes as the first gaming B850 mATX reverse-connector motherboard. That design is compatible with more than 50 chassis from over 20 manufacturers.

Gigabyte also added an AORUS ELITE 360 AIO cooler to the range, combining cooling, system monitoring and lighting in a single product.

AI Hardware

The launch also deepens Gigabyte's focus on local AI systems. It highlighted the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX and AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX as external systems that can turn laptops into desktop-class machines for gaming and AI tasks.

Gigabyte also introduced the AI TOP 100 B850, described as a local AI supercomputer for developers, researchers and teams working with AI agents. The system supports models of more than 200B parameters and has been pre-validated across more than 100 frameworks.

The platform is configured for continuous operation and can be paired with GeForce RTX 5090 or Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics cards. It is backed by the UD1600PM PG5 AI TOP power supply for round-the-clock computing loads.

Displays and Laptops

In monitors, the AORUS ELITE Series adds OLED and Mini LED models in 27-inch and 32-inch formats across QHD and UHD resolutions. Refresh rates run as high as 540Hz, and some 4K screens support dual display modes.

One of the most notable additions is the FM275K16P, which Gigabyte describes as the first 27-inch 5K Multi Mode Mini LED gaming monitor. The model is designed to combine high-detail visuals with HDR and gaming-focused features.

Across the monitor line, Gigabyte is adding AI Picture Mode, Tactical HUD and Tactical Crosshair, along with an updated AI OLED CARE PRO system for panel maintenance and thermal management.

The laptop range was also refreshed with the AORUS MASTER 16, the AERO X16 Copilot+ PC and the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 full performance version. The machines are intended to bring on-device AI functions to thinner, more versatile designs.

The systems include GiMATE, Gigabyte's AI agent for system optimisation and RGB Fusion 3.0 customisation. In work with Nvidia, GiMATE Creator now uses NVFP4 quantisation to improve local AI image generation efficiency, allowing FLUX.2-klein to run up to 180% faster than before.

"As we celebrate 40 years of GIGABYTE, today, we take it further, all shaped by a simple idea: INFINITY, to go beyond limits, unlock new potential, and redefine what's possible across every product we build," said Eddie Lin, Chief Executive Officer, Gigabyte Group.