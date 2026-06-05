Belkin expands Nintendo Switch 2 accessories in Australia

Belkin has expanded its Nintendo Switch 2 accessories line in Australia and New Zealand with a charging grip, a grip and a travel bag.

The new products join the Charging Case Pro, introduced earlier this year as part of the company's broader move into gaming accessories. The latest range is designed for handheld play and travel around Nintendo's newest console.

The Gaming Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 combines a hand grip with a removable magnetic 10,000 mAh power bank attached to the back of the console. It supports charging of up to 30W through an integrated USB-C cable and includes a digital battery display.

Users can remove Joy-Cons without taking off the grip, according to Belkin. The accessory also remains compatible with the console's kickstand and dock.

A separate Gaming Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 offers a similar ergonomic design without the battery pack. It is aimed at players who want added comfort while keeping access to detachable controllers, the kickstand and the dock.

The third product is the Gaming Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch 2, a soft cross-body bag with a pocket for the console, storage for a Pro Controller and accessories, and room for up to 10 game cards.

The bag also includes quick-access front pockets, a hidden compartment for a tracker and a detachable strap. It is compatible with the Charging Grip and ships in plastic-free packaging.

Regional push

The launch builds on Belkin's entry into gaming in 2025. Known for phone chargers, cables and other consumer electronics accessories, the company is now extending that position into console add-ons.

Logan Olson, Director of Product Management for Belkin's Future Ventures division, outlined the company's approach to the category.

"Gaming is a natural extension of Belkin's legacy in mobile power and premium accessories," Olson said.

"Since entering this space last year, we've focused on designing products that solve real consumer needs, and these new additions expand our Nintendo Switch 2 ecosystem with more ways to comfortably play, stay powered and travel with confidence."

All three products are available in black, lilac and olive. In Australia, the Gaming Charging Grip is priced at AUD $149.95, the Gaming Grip at AUD $49.95 and the Gaming Travel Bag at AUD $54.95.

In New Zealand, the same products are priced at NZD $159.95, NZD $59.95 and NZD $64.95 respectively. They will be sold through Belkin's own channels and selected retailers.

Product details

The Charging Grip housing, excluding the cable, is made with a minimum of 72% post-consumer recycled materials, Belkin said.

The travel bag is positioned as an everyday carry option rather than a hard-shell case. Its layout is intended to separate the console from accessories while keeping frequently used items within easier reach.

For the grip products, comfort is the central selling point. Both feature non-slip handles and a modular design that lets players detach controllers without removing the accessory from the console.

Belkin sells products in more than 100 countries and has operated in consumer electronics accessories for four decades. The Nintendo Switch 2 line marks another step in its effort to expand its gaming portfolio beyond charging cases into products for carrying, comfort and battery top-ups on the move.