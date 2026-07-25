Nvidia adds nine games to GeForce NOW cloud service

Nvidia has added nine games to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, alongside access to major new content releases for Path of Exile and Battlefield 6.

The new additions are Capcom titles Breath of Fire IV, Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2, plus ZeroSpace, The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian, The Planet Crafter, Carnival Hunt, Dinoblade and CloverPit.

Subscribers can also play Path of Exile: Curse of the Allflame as it goes live. The expansion takes players to the Frozen Seas region of Wraeclast and introduces a storyline built around treasure charts, the ship Sovereign and Allflame Lanterns used to uncover relics.

The update to Grinding Gear Games' action role-playing game also reworks sockets and links, adds a new Luminary Ascendancy for the Scion class, brings back Mercenaries of Trarthus and Atlas Anomalies, and changes Abyss, Legion and Talisman mechanics.

Another major update available on the service this week is Battlefield 6 Season 4. The new season adds the Tsuru Reef map and will bring back Wake Island in a later phase. Both maps feature aircraft carriers, naval vehicles and a wave system that affects matches.

Electronic Arts' shooter also adds Custom Lobbies and Spectator Mode, expanding the ways players can organise and watch matches through the service.

Classic catalogue

The arrival of older Capcom games highlights GeForce NOW's continuing role as a distribution outlet for back-catalogue titles as well as new releases. Breath of Fire IV is a fantasy role-playing game centred on Ryu and Fou-Lu, while Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 are survival-horror games known for combining action, resource management and dinosaur enemies.

The older titles are playable on supported devices including Chromebooks, Fire TV and Steam Deck, extending access without the need for older console or PC hardware.

Early access

The service is also offering Advanced Access to Halo: Campaign Evolved for players who pre-purchased the Premium Edition, giving subscribers the option to start before the wider launch.

The remaining additions span strategy, simulation and action. ZeroSpace and The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian were newly released on Steam, while The Planet Crafter arrived on Xbox and Game Pass. Carnival Hunt and Dinoblade were also recent Steam releases.

CloverPit joined through Xbox and is available on Game Pass. The mix shows how GeForce NOW continues to pull games from multiple storefronts and subscription libraries rather than relying on a single distribution channel.

Cloud push

This week's update reflects Nvidia's effort to keep GeForce NOW stocked with both new launches and well-known catalogue games that can draw returning players. Alongside recent role-playing, shooter and horror releases, it is also highlighting support across PCs, Macs, handhelds, mobile devices and televisions.

Nvidia also pointed to discussion among users about playing across devices such as Steam Deck, with some describing cloud gaming as a backup option, a way to play while travelling, or their main route to games.

The nine games added this week are ZeroSpace, The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian, The Planet Crafter, Carnival Hunt, Dinoblade, Breath of Fire IV, CloverPit, Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2.