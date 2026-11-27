Business technology is often discussed in categories: the devices people use, the screens customers see and the systems that run a building.

But these technologies shape the same workplace, customer experience and day-to-day operations.

In 2027, the opportunity is not simply to add more technology, but to connect it around clear business needs. That means creating environments where devices, displays, buildings and digital tools work together to reduce friction and help organisations use information more effectively.

Displays become part of the experience

Commercial displays have traditionally been used to simply put information on a screen. That role is expanding. In industries such as retail, hospitality, education and corporate, displays are becoming part of how organisations communicate, guide, inform and engage people in a space.

More capable display systems can help businesses deliver content that is relevant to a particular location or audience, while cloud platforms can make it easier to manage that content across multiple screens and sites. Emerging formats, including immersive visual experiences, also give organisations new ways to attract attention and present information.

The screen itself is only one part of the picture. The value comes when content can be created and updated efficiently, and when teams can manage their display networks without adding unnecessary operational burden. A well-integrated system can help businesses maintain a more consistent experience across locations and respond more quickly when information changes.

The question for organisations is not simply which display to buy. It is how displays fit into the broader environment: how they connect to content workflows, who manages them, and what role they play in the experience of employees, customers and visitors.

Frontline technology connects people to the wider business

The same principle applies to mobile technology. For employees working in warehouses, hospitals, factories, stores or out in the field, a mobile device is often a primary connection to business systems and colleagues.

Frontline work can involve very different conditions from an office environment. Devices may need to withstand demanding settings, support specific workflows and remain dependable throughout a shift. Durability alone is not enough. Workers also need timely access to information, communication tools and the applications that help them complete tasks.

As businesses continue to connect their operations, frontline devices will play a growing role in linking physical work to digital processes. Information captured on the floor or in the field can help teams coordinate work, update records and respond to issues sooner. The aim is not to digitise every task for its own sake, but to reduce the gaps between the people doing the work and the systems that support it.

That makes deployment and management just as important as the device. Organisations need ways to configure, secure and support fleets at scale, particularly when employees are distributed across locations. A connected approach can help IT teams keep devices ready for work while allowing frontline staff to focus on the work itself.

Buildings become more responsive

A business environment is also shaped by the buildings people occupy. Heating and cooling systems, lighting, displays and other building technologies all affect comfort, energy use and operations. When these systems are managed separately, it can be difficult to see how a building is performing.

Connected building solutions such as Samsung SmartThings Pro can bring information together and help operations teams make more informed decisions. In heating and cooling, for example, conditions and energy use can help organisations understand where settings or schedules may be adjusted. Systems that respond to actual demand can support comfort while avoiding energy use when it is not needed.

This is particularly relevant for organisations operating across multiple sites. A clearer view of performance can help teams identify patterns, compare locations and take a more consistent approach to operations. It can also support more proactive maintenance by making issues easier to spot before they disrupt the people using a building.

For many organisations, improving existing properties will be more practical than replacing them. Connected controls and targeted upgrades can help modernise building operations without requiring a complete redevelopment. The broader opportunity is to treat infrastructure such as air conditioning not just as a utility, but as part of an intelligent building ecosystem.

AI needs to fit into everyday work

AI is another part of this connected picture. Its value in business will depend less on novelty and more on whether it helps people do everyday tasks more effectively. Searching for information, summarising meetings, communicating across languages and preparing documents are all examples of work where technology such as Samsung Galaxy AI may save time.

For organisations, the considerations are practical: whether tools fit existing workflows, whether employees can use them confidently, and how business information is protected. AI capabilities across cloud and on-device environments can give businesses flexibility in how tasks are handled. Security and management also need to be considered from the outset, so organisations can adopt new tools while maintaining appropriate safeguards for their data.

AI should support people, not complicate their work or replace the judgement that experience brings. The best applications will be those that make routine tasks easier and give employees more time for customer service, problem-solving and collaboration.

Integration is the real measure of progress

Displays, frontline devices, responsive buildings and AI are often treated as separate technology trends. Their value grows when organisations connect them around clear business needs.

Businesses should start with the outcomes they want to improve, then consider how systems will work together, how they'll be managed and how success will be measured. In 2027, the advantage won't come from having the most tools, but from making technology work coherently across the business.