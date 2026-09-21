JBL launches Cove Wi-Fi speakers for whole-home audio

JBL has launched JBL Cove, a whole-home Wi-Fi audio system with three speaker models for multi-room listening.

The range includes the JBL Cove M1, JBL Cove P1 and JBL Cove X1. They can be used as standalone speakers, stereo pairs or linked across rooms through the JBL One app. Select models also support Dolby Atmos, and the speakers are designed to work with JBL Bar Series MK2 soundbars.

JBL is targeting listeners who want wireless music across several rooms without repeatedly regrouping or resetting speakers. Users can start playback in one room or create a house-wide group in the app, while a feature called Music Follows Me lets audio move between rooms using a button on the speaker.

Three models

The smallest model, the Cove M1, is positioned as a compact home Wi-Fi speaker for everyday listening. The Cove P1 is a portable version with a battery rated for up to 14 hours and an IP56 rating. The Cove X1 sits at the top of the range with four tweeters and two woofers.

Dolby Atmos support is included on the Cove P1 and Cove X1, but not the M1. All three speakers include self-tuning, Constant Sound Field and AI Sound Boost, intended to adjust output for room placement and reduce distortion at higher volumes.

The system supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Roon Ready, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect. Spotify Tap is also included through the Moment button.

Soundbar link

Another part of the launch is integration with JBL Bar 300, 500, 800, 1000 and 1300 MK2 soundbars. Through the JBL One app, compatible Cove speakers can be added to a soundbar setup as rear channels for a Dolby Atmos home cinema arrangement.

At launch, this feature will be available with the Cove P1 and Cove M1. Broader multi-channel compatibility will be added in a later software update.

Whole-home audio has become a crowded part of the consumer electronics market, with brands trying to combine wireless music, app control and television audio in a single system. JBL's approach centres on Wi-Fi speakers that can play across the home while continuing playback when a source phone leaves the room or takes a call.

Grace Koh, General Manager and Vice President, Consumer Audio, HARMAN Asia Pacific, said the company sees demand for products that fit modern living spaces and are straightforward to use.

"Consumers across Asia Pacific are increasingly seeking audio solutions that seamlessly fit into their daily lives and living spaces - with straightforward set-up, clean aesthetics and value for performance as key deciding factors. With JBL Cove, we're setting a new benchmark for the future of JBL home audio, combining JBL Legendary Sound, ease of use and flexible performance in a system designed for modern homes," said Grace Koh, General Manager and Vice President, Consumer Audio, HARMAN Asia Pacific.

The launch adds a new product family to JBL's home listening portfolio, with pricing in New Zealand spanning the mid and upper end of the wireless speaker market.

The Cove M1 is priced at NZD $369.95, the Cove P1 at NZD $699.95 and the Cove X1 at NZD $799.95. In New Zealand, the range will be sold through JBL's own sales channel as well as Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming and PB Tech.

Koh said the launch is part of JBL's push to bring immersive home listening to more consumers across the region. She says, "Whether enjoying a quiet cup of coffee or hosting friends for an intimate gathering, consumers can effortlessly fill their spaces with exceptional sound that amplifies ambience. This launch marks an important step in our vision to help more people across the region experience immersive, high-quality audio in the place that matters most: the home."