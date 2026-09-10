Belkin launches Titan SmartShield Pro for iPhone 18 Pro

Belkin has launched its Titan SmartShield Pro screen protector range for Apple's iPhone 18 Pro line-up, with three models targeting different screen-use needs.

The collection includes the standard Titan SmartShield Pro, Titan SmartShield Pro Blue-to-Red and Titan SmartShield Pro Bright Privacy. All three use Belkin's Nano-Titan construction, include anti-reflective features and are tested for impact protection from drops of up to 2.7 metres.

The launch follows the annual cycle of accessory makers updating products around new iPhone releases, with screen protection remaining a competitive part of the smartphone accessories market. Belkin is positioning the range around a mix of durability and display-related features rather than basic protection alone.

The standard Titan SmartShield Pro is the clear version of the range. It is 0.33mm thick and includes an anti-fingerprint coating and glare reduction designed to preserve colour and screen responsiveness.

Belkin says the clear model has been tested to withstand up to 10,000 scratch cycles. It is also designed to absorb shock during impacts while preserving the original look and feel of the iPhone display.

The Blue-to-Red version is aimed at users who spend long periods on their phones. Belkin says the protector converts blue light into red light, which it says can help reduce eye strain and support sleep and general wellness, while avoiding the display changes commonly associated with conventional blue-light filters.

It also includes anti-reflective treatment, an anti-fingerprint coating and the same stated drop and scratch testing figures as the standard version. Belkin is pitching it as an option for consumers who want screen protection linked to comfort during prolonged viewing.

The Bright Privacy model is designed for a different use case: limiting screen visibility to nearby people. Belkin says it uses light-diffusing technology that keeps the display up to 10% brighter than traditional two-way privacy screen protectors.

Because users may not need to raise screen brightness as much, Belkin says the protector can deliver up to 10% longer battery life under controlled conditions. The model is intended for public settings such as commuting, travel and shared workspaces, where users may want to shield information on screen.

Installation approach

Each product comes with what Belkin calls a close-and-pull installation system for home fitting. The pack includes an alignment tray, dust-removal sticker, cleaning cloth and alcohol wipe, reflecting a broader trend among accessory brands to simplify self-installation and reduce reliance on in-store fitting services.

The new range is available to order in Australia through selected retailers. Pricing starts at AUD $49.95 for the standard Titan SmartShield Pro and rises to AUD $59.95 for the Blue-to-Red and Bright Privacy models. New Zealand pricing was listed for the standard and Blue-to-Red versions.

Compatibility extends beyond the newest handsets in some cases. The standard Titan SmartShield Pro and Blue-to-Red variant support iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, while the Bright Privacy version is available only for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Belkin, based in California, sells accessories in more than 100 countries and has long operated in categories including charging, audio, connectivity and device protection. The new screen protector line reflects how accessory makers are increasingly segmenting products within a familiar category by offering privacy, eye comfort and viewing enhancements alongside resistance to drops and scratches.

Dermot Keogh, Senior Director of Product, Device Protection, at Belkin, said the launch reflects how people use smartphones throughout the day. “Screen protection should do more than defend against drops and scratches - it should improve how people experience their devices every day,” said Dermot Keogh, Senior Director of Product, Device Protection, at Belkin. “With the Titan SmartShield Pro collection, we've combined our most advanced screen protection with purposeful benefits for different needs, from preserving the clarity of the new iPhone 18 Pro display to supporting visual comfort and protecting on-screen privacy in public spaces.”