Samsung unveils USB4 portable SSDs for creators & users

Samsung has unveiled its P9 and P7 portable solid-state drives with USB4 connectivity, expanding its portable SSD range with models aimed at professional and everyday users.

The new P Series will be sold in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB capacities. Samsung describes the P9 as its first 8TB USB4 portable SSD, while the P7 is intended for broader day-to-day use across consumer devices.

The P9 sits at the top of the line-up, offering sequential read speeds of up to 4,000MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,800MB/s, about twice the performance of the previous generation.

For comparison, Samsung's earlier 4TB T9 model, which uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. That gives the new model a clear step up in transfer rates as Samsung pushes USB4 into its portable storage products.

Samsung says the P9 is designed for professional production workflows involving large image and video files. The drive also supports 12K direct recording, targeting users who need to capture, store and edit RAW images and ultra-high-resolution video on portable media.

Professional focus

The emphasis on media creation reflects a wider shift in the storage market, where demand has risen for external drives that can handle larger files generated by high-resolution cameras, editing software and AI-related workloads. Portable SSD makers have increasingly positioned premium models as tools for creators who need speed as well as mobility.

Samsung linked the new devices to that trend in its launch remarks.

"As AI-powered content creation and ultra-high-resolution video make large amounts of data part of everyday life, users increasingly expect faster and more reliable storage experiences," said Tommy Kwon, Vice President and Head of Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics.

"With fast file storage and backup, the P Series is designed to provide professionals and everyday users alike with the performance they need to work efficiently across a wide range of applications," Kwon said.

While the P9 is aimed at higher-end workflows, the P7 is positioned as the more general-purpose model. It is designed for work, entertainment and everyday storage, with compatibility across desktops, laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles and cameras.

That broad device support reflects Samsung's effort to appeal to buyers who want a single portable drive for multiple systems. The inclusion of gaming consoles in particular aligns the launch with one of the fastest-growing segments for external storage, as game file sizes continue to expand.

Durability and range

Samsung also highlighted durability features on the P7, saying the device completed 2-metre drop testing as well as shock and vibration tests, aimed at users who carry data while travelling or working in mobile settings.

According to Samsung, the P9 has already received industry recognition ahead of launch, winning a CES 2026 Innovation Award earlier this year. The company used that point to underline the P9's place as the flagship model in the range.

No Australian pricing has been disclosed for either product, and local availability details have yet to be announced, although the wider global rollout of the P Series is due to begin shortly.

The lack of local pricing leaves open questions about where the P9 in particular will sit against rival portable SSDs from other consumer storage brands. Drives with USB4 support and larger capacities remain at the premium end of the external storage market, especially in 8TB models.

Samsung's move also comes as storage makers seek to differentiate products through interface upgrades and use-case targeting rather than capacity alone. With internal SSD prices under pressure in some segments, portable drives aimed at creators, gamers and mobile professionals have become a more contested part of the market.

The P Series gives Samsung a refreshed offering at both ends of that category: a top-tier model centred on speed and large project files, and a more mainstream version focused on compatibility and everyday convenience.

The Portable SSD P Series will be available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB capacities, with Australian pricing and availability still to be confirmed.