Virtual reality should not be judged by how convincingly it recreates a difficult situation, but by what people are helped to understand afterwards.

That is particularly important when the subject is coercive control. An experience can be memorable without helping a young person recognise pressure, question controlling behaviour or understand where to seek support.

For technology developers and organisations investing in immersive learning, the challenge is therefore bigger than building a compelling simulation. We need to design the preparation, the experience and the conversation that follows as one intervention.

Recognition, not spectacle

Pressure, isolation and controlling behaviour are the focus of our work on relationships education. The design challenge is to explore those behaviours without relying on depictions of violence to make the point.

Consider a scenario involving a request to share a password. Rather than presenting it as an isolated decision with an obvious right answer, an interactive drama can place it within a relationship. What has happened beforehand? How is the request framed? What happens when someone refuses?

These are the kinds of questions worth designing around. The educational purpose is not simply to ask a participant to identify a "bad" character. It is to create space to examine behaviour, context and consequences.

Branching drama gives developers a way to build those choices into an experience. But the branches need an educational reason to exist. More possible endings do not automatically mean more meaningful learning.

Young people should help shape the experience

If a programme is intended for young people, their involvement should begin before the finished experience is put in front of them.

For our Virtual Decisions: VAWG programme, the script was researched and workshopped with young people and youth groups, and the drama is performed by young actors from the West Midlands. Development also involved academic expertise in young people's behaviour and developmental psychology.

That combination reflects an important design principle: lived perspectives and specialist knowledge should inform each other.

Young people should not be treated only as end users who can confirm whether a finished product is engaging. They should help shape the situations, language and questions that the product explores.

Equally, relatability should not be used as a substitute for research or safeguarding expertise. A scene can feel convincing and still communicate something unintended. Developers need to be prepared to challenge their own assumptions, not just refine the visual presentation.

The headset is only one part of the intervention

Every experience in our programme is followed by a facilitated discussion. I regard that as part of the design, not an optional addition.

A participant's choice inside a simulation does not explain itself. They may have misunderstood a situation, wanted to explore a particular outcome or been unsure what an alternative response would involve. We should be cautious about treating a selected branch as a straightforward statement of belief.

Discussion creates an opportunity to ask why a choice was made, consider another interpretation and explore what support might be needed in a comparable situation.

That has implications for procurement as well as development. Organisations should ask what happens before and after someone puts on the headset. What preparation do practitioners receive? How are discussions structured? What happens if a participant becomes uncomfortable or raises a personal concern?

The quality of those answers should matter as much as the production quality.

Engagement is not the same as effectiveness

Immersive technology providers also need discipline in how we describe impact.

Reach, enjoyment, understanding and sustained behaviour change are different measures. We should not present them as interchangeable.

A participant saying that a session was useful can provide valuable feedback. It does not, by itself, establish that the programme has changed their behaviour. Similarly, evidence from one programme should not be used to imply that every subsequent application has already been validated.

For organisations commissioning this work, the useful questions are specific: what was evaluated, with whom, using which measures and over what period?

For developers, acknowledging those distinctions should be a sign of credibility, not a marketing weakness. If we want immersive learning to be taken seriously, we need to be precise about both its promise and its limitations.

Design for the conversation afterwards

Technology companies working on sensitive subjects have a choice. We can lead with novelty, or we can lead with purpose.

For me, the more useful ambition is to create experiences that give practitioners and young people something meaningful to discuss: a moment of pressure, a boundary being tested, a choice that deserves another look.

The headset should not be positioned as a replacement for trusted adults, specialist support or relationships education. It should be designed to support that wider work.

The test is not simply whether a young person found an experience memorable. It is whether we have created a responsible opportunity to explore what happened, why it mattered and what other responses might have been possible.

That is a more demanding brief than making an impressive demonstration. It is also a more worthwhile one.