Tineco brings steam floor cleaner roadshow to Australia

Tineco has staged its first Australian consumer activations, with a Melbourne pop-up running this week and a Sydney event planned later this month. The roadshow lets shoppers trial the brand's wet and dry floor cleaners in person as part of a broader push to raise awareness of steam-based cleaning features in the local market.

The Melbourne activation is at Chadstone Shopping Centre, with a second installation scheduled for Westfield Chatswood in Sydney. The displays include hands-on demonstrations across several models, including the Floor One S9 Artist Steam and the Floor One S7 Stretch Steam, alongside the Floor One S7 Stretch and iFloor U5 Stretch.

Retail roadshow

On-site demonstrations centre on a game-style format called "The Mess Challenge". Visitors clean a grid of different floor surfaces using the machines. Participants who uncover a Golden Ticket can enter a draw for a Floor One S9 Artist Steam, which Tineco values at AUD $1,499.

Shoppers can also buy selected products, with a gift offer tied to participating retailers. Customers who purchase a Floor One S7 Stretch Series or Floor One S9 Artist Series model during the activation periods can collect a free iCarpet Spot, valued at AUD $199, from nominated partner stores.

The Melbourne activation is located in front of Target at Chadstone Shopping Centre. The Sydney installation is scheduled to appear in front of Zara at Westfield Chatswood Shopping Centre.

Steam focus

Steam cleaning is central to Tineco's pitch in Australia. It says the Floor One S7 Stretch Steam and Floor One S9 Artist Steam use "super-heated 140°C Steam combined with electrolysed water", and claims the approach removes stains and can "eliminate 99.9% of bacteria".

Tineco also references TÜV-certified hygiene standards for its steam range, positioning this as a response to consumer interest in hygienic cleaning. Steam demonstrations form a core part of the in-store experience.

Specifications listed for the Floor One S9 Artist Steam include HyperSteam, HyperStretch and a FlashDry self-cleaning feature. The same sheet lists iLoop Smart Sensor Technology and MHCBS, described as a system that uses clean water on floors while removing dirty water.

The Floor One S7 Stretch Steam also lists HyperSteam and HyperStretch. It includes a three-chamber separation system that keeps dirty water away from the motor, according to the product description.

Pricing and ranges

Tineco is marketing the four models at different price points. The Floor One S9 Artist Steam has an RRP of AUD $1,499, with a limited-time promotional price of AUD $1,299. The Floor One S7 Stretch Steam has an RRP of AUD $1,199, with a promotional price of AUD $899 for the same period.

The Floor One S7 Stretch has an RRP of AUD $999, with a promotional price of AUD $749. The iFloor U5 Stretch has an RRP of AUD $699, with a promotional price of AUD $399.

Retail availability named by Tineco includes Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Costco and Retravision, as well as online sellers such as Big W Online and Tech Sales Online. The range is also sold through the Tineco online store.

Local expansion

The activations follow an expansion of Tineco's retailer network in Australia. The company says its products are now available in 450 storefronts across Australia and New Zealand.

It also points to a broader set of intellectual property metrics as it builds its consumer appliances portfolio, saying it holds 975 patents and 577 registered trademarks globally. Tineco says its products are in more than 14 million homes across markets including Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe and Asia.

Euromonitor International has recognised Tineco as the number one global brand in the household wet and dry floor cleaner category, based on retail sales volume data cited by the company.

Jade Tang, ANZ Country Manager at Tineco, said the company is seeing growing demand for steam-enabled machines compared with traditional vacuum-and-mop combinations.

"As pioneers of lay-flat, steam powered floor cleaners, Tineco remains committed to understanding the cleaning needs of consumers and bringing to market the very best cleaning technologies that deliver superior cleaning results," Tang said.

Tang said demand for steam-enabled wet and dry floor cleaners has grown steadily year-on-year, as customers who previously bought traditional vacuum-and-mop combinations upgrade to steam-enhanced solutions for higher-efficiency, single-step cleaning.

She said the March activations in Melbourne and Sydney will let consumers see Tineco's products in action, test the range, ask questions and learn how the wet and dry floor cleaners could improve home cleaning routines and save time.