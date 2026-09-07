Dreame unveils smart home range at IFA 2026 in Berlin

Dreame has unveiled a new range of smart home products at IFA 2026 in Berlin, including the X60 Ultra Extreme robot vacuum and the Aqua20 Ultra Roller floor cleaner.

The launch also introduced additions to the company's T16 Series and a broader lineup spanning personal care, garden maintenance, air treatment and window cleaning, as Dreame outlined a wider connected-home strategy for Australia and New Zealand.

The X60 Ultra Extreme is positioned as Dreame's flagship robot vacuum for the second half of 2026. It introduces Dual-Joint UltraExtend Arms, designed to let the side brush extend up to 12cm and the mop system reach up to 18cm into corners, under furniture and along skirting boards.

That emphasis on edge and hard-to-reach cleaning reflects a key battleground in the robot vacuum market, where manufacturers are trying to improve coverage in areas autonomous devices have often struggled to clean effectively.

Also shown in Berlin, the Aqua20 Ultra Roller combines steam, hot water and dirt detection in a floor-cleaning device aimed at sealed hard surfaces. It uses 180°C steam and hot water to remove grease, dirt and other household messes, while an extending roller mop is designed to reach corners and narrow spaces.

T16 expansion

Dreame also used the event to highlight its wet and dry vacuum range for Australia and New Zealand. The T16 Pro TriForce, already launched in both markets, combines 200°C steam sterilisation, 90°C hot-water degreasing and foam deodorisation with suction, surface recognition and anti-tangle features.

Alongside that model, Dreame previewed the T16 Pro CarpetFlex and the T16 Ultra Series for the region. It did not provide local launch timing beyond saying more details would follow closer to release.

The announcements come as smart home brands expand beyond single-device categories in an effort to build broader household ecosystems. For floor-care manufacturers, that increasingly means linking robot vacuums, wet and dry cleaners, air devices and personal care products under the same brand umbrella.

Several Dreame products also received recognition at IFA 2026. The Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete was recognised in the Smart Home category of the IFA Innovation Awards, while the X60 Pro Ultra Complete was recognised in the Home Appliances category.

Regional push

Dreame presented the latest lineup as part of its strategy for Australian and New Zealand households, where demand for automated home devices has grown as consumers adopt more connected appliances. The X60 Ultra Extreme is due to launch in Australia and New Zealand later this year, while the Aqua20 Ultra Roller is expected to launch in September 2026.

The Berlin showcase also offered a clearer view of how Dreame wants to position itself in the region. Founded in 2017, the company has built its business around smart home appliances and says it has filed more than 2,000 patent applications globally.

Dreame also says it is the top robot vacuum brand in Australia, underscoring the importance of the local market as it expands into adjacent categories. These include beauty products, lawn care equipment, air treatment systems and window-cleaning devices, all of which were part of the wider display at IFA.

For consumer technology companies, the challenge is no longer only improving core cleaning performance, but convincing households that buying into a broader range of connected devices offers enough convenience to justify staying within one brand ecosystem. That makes launches such as the X60 Ultra Extreme and Aqua20 Ultra Roller as much about market positioning as product design.

Harold Xu, Head of Marketing, AU & NZ, Dreame, said: "Dreame's focus has always been on solving everyday household challenges through meaningful innovation. Whether it's reaching previously inaccessible areas, reducing manual cleaning effort or delivering smarter decision-making through advanced AI, our latest product lineup is designed to help consumers spend less time on chores and more time doing what matters most."