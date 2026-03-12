Hands-on review: Logitech G325 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset

Logitech's G325 is a lightweight wireless gaming headset with a discreet microphone. It's a nice-looking headset in black with grey cloth padding and subtle

purple detail.



In addition to Bluetooth, the headset uses a Logitech Lightspeed dongle for high- speed, low-latency, trouble-free pairing. This means straight out of the box, you can plug in the USB Type-A dongle and have an instant connection. I didn't need to install drivers or an app to have the headset working in seconds. And this is the acid test with any peripheral, as nobody wants to be messing about with downloads or faffing around.

The cloth insets on the earcups and headband give the headset a nice, comfortable feel, but the overall build does lean a bit plasticky, which raises questions about

long‑term durability. The earcups don't offer much articulation, yet the frame itself has a good amount of flex, which helps it sit comfortably.

Instead of hiding the wiring in the headband, two coiled wires are exposed above the earcups, which looks different and quite cool. The headband extends via a plastic rail, which could be a point of failure if you are rough with it. But for normal use, it's fine, and a decent trade-off for a decent lightweight headset.

In addition to L and R labels, the left and right earcups also have L and R embossed in Braille, which is really impressive. The left earcup has the sliding on/off switch, the

Bluetooth pairing button, the volume rocker, and the mute button. There's also a USB Type-C socket for charging. The volume button is easy to find and is in high-

contrast bright purple. The right earcup houses the internal noise-cancelling microphone. There is no boom mic.

In games, the headset comes into its own, delivering crisp, clear audio. The noise- cancelling mic ensures comms with your teammates are clear, even in the heat of the battlefield.

The G325 made Resident Evil: Requiem feel unnervingly real, picking up every faint sound and whispered movement with striking clarity. More than once it felt like those

noises were coming from inside my own room, not the game. The high-fidelity audio pushed the tension way up and made the whole experience far more immersive.

The headset proved itself not only when playing PC games, but also when transcribing terribly long interview audio. Even though the recording from my phone

wasn't the best, the headset let me clearly hear the dialogue while editing the transcription.

Whilst the headset works splendidly out of the box, the Logitech G Hub desktop software adds some extra features. You can set and customise the equaliser to boost bass and select gaming and media presets. You can also check your mic by recording a loop. There's a sampling function that lets you play sounds from a default selection or add your own, which will be heard through the headset and picked up by the mic.

A mobile app lets you adjust the headset on the fly, which I found much more useful than the desktop app while playing PC games. Here you can adjust the sidetone

(how much you hear your own voice in the headset), toggle mic noise reduction, and, of course, tweak the various EQ settings via presets or customise them with the 10-

band equaliser.

The Logitech G325 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is a sleek, lightweight option that delivers impressively immersive audio. Setup is quick, and its sound quality elevates everything from games to music and videos with clear, full-bodied performance.