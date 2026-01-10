Logitech issues manual macOS patches after apps fail

Logitech has released manual patch installers for its Options+ and G Hub applications on macOS after an expired software certificate left users unable to launch the tools.

The issue affected both apps on recent versions of macOS and also disrupted their in-app updaters. Users must now download and run a separate patch installer, rather than rely on automatic updates.

Logitech said the problem stemmed from a certificate that the software needs in order to start. The company said the expiry did not affect Windows users.

Certificate lapse

Options+ and G Hub stopped working on macOS when the required certificate expired. The failure blocked the applications at launch and also prevented the built-in update process from running.

Logitech is advising users not to uninstall the affected apps in most cases. It said uninstalling can remove existing settings and profiles.

The company has released separate patch installers for each product. Users must download the relevant file, run it with administrator permissions, and then relaunch the application.

For Options+, users are instructed to download the new patch installer, double-click the file, and enter their macOS administrator credentials. The installer then closes and Options+ launches with previous devices, settings, and customisations restored.

For G Hub, users must download the updated installer in a browser session that uses private or incognito mode or has its cache cleared. After running the installer and granting administrator access, they should exit once the "software already exists" message appears and then start G Hub manually.

macOS coverage

The patch is currently available for macOS 26 Tahoe, macOS 15 Sequoia, macOS 14 Sonoma and macOS 13 Ventura. Logitech said it is working on a separate solution for macOS 12 Monterey.

The company said a specialised fix for macOS 12 users is in development and that it expects to release it soon. It plans to publish further information on its support channels.

Users on macOS 13 and later must apply the fix manually. Automatic updates remain disabled for the affected versions because the same expired certificate also blocks the update mechanism.

Logitech said the certificate secures inter-process communication within the apps. The expiration stopped the software from starting, including offline installations of Options+ used in mass deployments.

User impact

Logitech said the patch will not alter device settings, customisations or profiles in normal use. It warned that users who already uninstalled and reinstalled the apps as part of their own troubleshooting may have lost profiles before applying the fix.

The company confirmed that there is no related security vulnerability while the apps remain in a non-functional state. The problem does not relate to internet connectivity and also affects offline installers.

Logitech has outlined several troubleshooting scenarios. If Options+ or G Hub still fails to start after applying the patch, users are advised to re-download the installer using a different browser or private browsing mode and clear cached content.

If devices do not appear after the patch, the company recommends a system restart to reset all related processes. Logitech said this step generally resolves the issue.

Some Options+ users report a "JavaScript error occurred on the main process" message. Logitech's guidance is to delete a specific configuration file from the user's Library folder and then restart the Mac.

Other Options+ users may see a "Backend Connection problem - Click here" error during patching. Logitech advises them to download a fresh copy of the installer, restart the computer and run the new file.

G Hub users who see a persistent spinning logo after running the patch are told to repeat the process with a new installer download and a system restart before reinstalling.

In cases where Options+ continues to malfunction after these steps, Logitech says a full uninstall and reinstall may be necessary. It warns that this process may erase user settings and require devices to be reconfigured.

The guidance for G Hub is similar in stubborn cases. The company says users should remove the app, wait several minutes, restart, and then install the latest version from a fresh download, with the expectation that all settings will be lost.

Manual updates

Logitech confirmed that app version numbers will remain the same after the certificate fix. The patch replaces the underlying certificate, and does not change the feature set.

The company said users who previously installed the Options+ offline version can run the same patch and will stay on that offline build. The update addresses only the certificate issue.

Only users of both Options+ and G Hub need to run both installers. Those who rely on a single app only need to patch that one.

In a notice to customers, Logitech apologised for the outage and said it had delivered a workaround quickly. It said instructions for manual downloads and further updates will remain available through its support channels while work on the remaining macOS versions continues.