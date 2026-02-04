Australian couples who play games together feel closer

Logitech G has released new survey findings that link weekly gaming between partners with higher relationship satisfaction among Australian couples.

The research, carried out with Antenna Insights, surveyed more than 1,500 Australians aged 18 to 45. It compared people who play video games with a partner at least once a week with those who rarely or never do.

According to the data, respondents who game with a partner weekly recorded a net relationship satisfaction score of +47.3. Those who rarely or never play together recorded +24.0.

The survey also points to how common shared gaming is within relationships. It found that 44% of respondents play video games with their partner occasionally or regularly. A further 22% said they play rarely, while 34% said they never do.

Satisfaction gap

The findings included a measure of "quality time together per week". Logitech G reported that couples who game together regularly spend nearly 17 hours of quality time together each week. It said that figure sits around 3.8 hours higher than couples who game together occasionally, defined as less than once a week.

Logitech G positioned the research around shared activities at home, with video games treated as a joint pastime rather than an individual hobby.

"Logitech G's latest research shows that for many Australian couples, the secret to a stronger connection this Valentine's Day is actually found at the console. We're finding that gaming isn't just a solo hobby; it's a powerful tool for quality time, communication, and teamwork in romantic relationships," said Daniel Hall, Senior Category Manager, Logitech G ANZ.

Reasons to play

The survey asked respondents why they enjoy gaming with a partner. The most common reason was that it provides something fun to do as a team, cited by 52% of respondents.

Relaxation also featured prominently. Some 47% said it helps them relax and de-stress. A further 46% said it brings them closer as a couple.

Other responses pointed to how couples use shared gaming as part of a home routine. Logitech G said 39% of respondents viewed it as an ideal way to spend quality time together at home. It also said 36% felt it makes the relationship more playful.

The results place gaming alongside more traditional leisure activities, at a time when streaming services, social media and short-form content continue to compete for attention inside the home.

Local duo

Logitech G also spoke with Australian gaming duo Elmza and Jags, also known as Emma Corrigan and Jaeger Jags Vallejera. The pair frequently play co-op games together, including Overcooked, Mario Party, and Animal Crossing.

"Our teamwork and communication have definitely improved massively through playing games together - it's really fun," said Emma Corrigan. "The quality time together is another big one, so being able to just hang out together and also decompress and relax," added Corrigan.

Corrigan also linked the games they choose with wider relationship dynamics.

"The games that we love playing reflect what we love about each other and the relationship as well. It really reminds us how important playfulness, fun, and adventure are as part of our relationship," said Corrigan.

The survey results add to a growing body of consumer research that tracks how digital entertainment fits into domestic life and shared routines. Logitech G's findings indicate that, at least among the 18 to 45 cohort surveyed, couples who treat gaming as a shared activity report stronger satisfaction metrics than those who do not play together.

Logitech G said the data points to gaming as a regular part of quality time for a sizeable segment of Australian couples, and it expects interest in shared play to remain strong across co-op and party-style titles.