HP New Zealand appoints Daniel Roberts as head of enterprise

HP New Zealand has appointed Daniel Roberts as Head of Enterprise, putting him in charge of the company's enterprise business in New Zealand.

Roberts takes up the role after holding senior positions at IBM, Spark and Ricoh. His background spans enterprise technology, managed services, product development, telecommunications and software.

The appointment comes as businesses in New Zealand reassess workplace technology, weighing how to improve productivity, support artificial intelligence adoption and manage more flexible ways of working. Roberts will focus on practical technology products and services to help organisations support staff in secure, flexible environments.

His remit includes HP's commercial PC range, Poly collaboration products and workforce experience tools designed to give IT teams greater visibility into the digital employee experience. Roberts has worked across complex enterprise settings and brings experience linking technical decisions with commercial objectives.

Enterprise focus

Shannon Harris, Managing Director, HP New Zealand, said the appointment reflects the company's long-standing work with local enterprise customers.

"HP has partnered with local enterprises for decades, and Daniel's appointment marks the next chapter in our focus on supporting organisations as they shape the future of work," Harris said.

Harris said customer discussions are increasingly centred on productivity, practical AI adoption and better workplace experiences.

"New Zealand businesses are thinking more seriously about how technology can lift productivity, practically support AI adoption and create better workplace experiences for people. HP's focus is on helping customers reduce unnecessary friction in the workday, embed intelligence closer to where work happens, and build secure, connected environments that allow people to do their best work. Daniel brings deep sector experience, strong customer understanding and a great mix of technical and commercial perspective to help even more enterprise customers in New Zealand," Harris said.

Roberts said the role appealed to him because of HP's market position and the opportunity to work closely with customers on business needs.

"What attracted me to HP is the local leadership, strength of the brand, the clarity of the portfolio and the opportunity to work with customers in a focused, outcomes-led way," Roberts said.

He said that approach has shaped much of his career.

"I've spent much of my career working where technology, customers and commercial outcomes meet. For me, the best technology conversations start with understanding what the customer business needs, or helping them define that, then shaping solutions that are practical, trusted and commercially sustainable. As organisations rethink how work gets done, HP is well-placed to help them progress with confidence and create productive workplaces built around their people," Roberts said.

Market backdrop

The move highlights the importance major technology suppliers place on the enterprise segment in New Zealand, where demand is being shaped by hybrid work, device management, cybersecurity and collaboration tools. Vendors are also trying to position themselves around artificial intelligence, though many customers remain focused on narrower operational questions such as deployment, employee support and cost control.

For HP, the enterprise business extends beyond hardware sales into workplace systems and software that can be managed across distributed organisations. In New Zealand, that means competing for spending by large businesses and public sector bodies updating employee devices and communications tools while seeking clearer oversight of staff experience and IT performance.

Roberts' experience at IBM, Spark and Ricoh suggests HP is seeking a leader with knowledge of both traditional enterprise procurement and the services-led side of technology buying. Those areas have become more closely linked as customers seek bundled approaches covering devices, support, connectivity and collaboration.

Roberts will lead the local enterprise operation as HP works with customers and channel partners across Aotearoa. The company pointed to its local partner network and global reach as part of that strategy, with the aim of building more productive, secure and connected workplaces.