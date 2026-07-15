Hands-on review: JBL LIVE 780Nc noise-cancelling headphones

Two years ago, I got the chance to review the JBL LIVE 770Nc headphones, and I remember recommending them to all users. I used these headphones during my trip to Sydney in 2024, as I was there to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert. Well, two years later, here I am, reviewing the follow-up product, the JBL LIVE 780Nc noise-cancelling headphones.

With that being said, let's dive in and see if these headphones are worth it or if you should stick with the old pair I reviewed two years ago.

Price

We all know the cost of living is hitting us all hard, especially in the tech industry. Over the past year, we've seen price increases for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2 consoles! Thankfully, it seems headphones aren't too affected, judging by the price of the JBL LIVE 780Nc headphones.

Two years ago, I wrote that the price of the JBL LIVE 770Nc headphones was around the $269.00 NZD range. While this price is on the high side for headphones, the product's quality justifies it, in my opinion.

Thankfully, inflation doesn't seem to have caught up with JBL because the JBL LIVE 780Nc noise-cancelling headphones only cost $299.00 NZD at retailers. A $30 NZD price increase is reasonable in this climate, given that this is a new product. If you want to buy them, they're available at Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and JBL New Zealand itself.

Sound quality

I've reviewed many JBL headphones in the past, and all of them have immaculate sound quality. Not to mention, they also do a good job of cancelling out all noise around you. The JBL LIVE 780Nc noise-cancelling headphones are no different, as they too share JBL's good track record.

You should really invest in the JBL LIVE 780Nc noise-cancelling headphones if you want to upgrade to something decent. I remember buying cheap wireless headphones from The Warehouse, and the sound quality was horrible. The music sounded tinny, and it didn't do a good job of noise cancellation.

Thankfully, JBL LIVE 780Nc noise-cancelling headphones have crystal clear audio whether you are listening to music or movies. I was listening to Taylor Swift on these headphones, and you can truly hear each instrument that is playing in the background very clearly.

I also love to boot up Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight movie every time I get new headphones to mimic my experience at IMAX back in 2008. Hans Zimmer's booming score and the roar of the Batmobile are always great to listen to with good headphones like these.

Comfortability

I've said this before in previous reviews, but I'm not a fan of earbuds. For some reason, they don't fit my small ears properly, and I usually lose one of them when I'm out walking or running. You don't have to worry about losing anything because the JBL LIVE 780Nc noise-cancelling headphones have an extendable headband.

The suction cup covers your whole ear comfortably, and the headphones never feel awkward to wear, even if you wear them for several hours. I only wish the headband extended longer. I feel people who have long faces won't be able to wear these headphones too comfortably.

Battery life and durability

The JBL LIVE 780Nc noise-cancelling headphones come with a free USB-C cable so you can use any phone charger to power them. I was also impressed that the headphones were already charged when I opened them, although a full charge before you use them is recommended.

As for the battery life, a full charge should last you around 80 hours in total. I use headphones often, and it usually takes me weeks before I need to charge them again. My only hope is that the headphones last longer than two years of daily use. I have been using the previous JBL LIVE 770Nc headphones daily since 2024, but sadly, the right side of the headphones broke. Hopefully, this issue is fixed with this new model.

Overall conclusion

If you have the money, JBL LIVE 780Nc noise-cancelling headphones are really worth it. The sound quality is better than cheap headphones you get at The Warehouse, plus they feel more comfortable than the expensive first-party earbuds that Samsung and Apple sell.