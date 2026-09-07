LG wins top IFA 2026 award for media entertainment

LG won the Best Brand of IFA 2026 title at the IFA 2026 Innovation Awards and received several product honours across its media entertainment range.

The top award was accompanied by category wins for LG's Wallpaper TV and Modular Sound Suite, along with honouree distinctions for televisions, audio products and a portable screen.

The Best Brand title was the highest recognition in the awards programme, reflecting recognition across both premium television products and consumer audio devices.

Among the category winners, the LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV took Best in Home & Entertainment. The model was recognised for its ultra-slim form, True Wireless connectivity and picture performance based on Hyper Radiant Colour Technology.

In audio, the LG Sound Suite AI was named Best in Audio. The product uses Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to let users combine and place speakers around a room more flexibly.

Display honours

Beyond the category wins, LG collected five honouree distinctions across its display and lifestyle portfolio.

The LG OLED evo G6 was recognised for picture performance, with brightness, contrast and colour precision cited as key strengths. Two other television models, the Micro RGB evo and Mini RGB evo, also received honours as part of LG's push in premium display technology.

LG said the Micro RGB evo reflects its direction for large-format premium televisions using RGB-based illumination. By contrast, the Mini RGB evo was presented as a more accessible version of that approach, with an emphasis on picture quality, energy efficiency and everyday use.

Lifestyle products

A separate honour went to the LG StanbyME 2 Max, a movable screen aimed at personal entertainment beyond the living room. The product sits within a broader market trend as television and display makers seek demand from more flexible, multi-purpose home devices.

Another audio distinction went to the LG xboom Stage 501, which was recognised in the Best in Audio category. LG positioned the model around social use cases including parties and live entertainment.

The awards suggest LG is seeking recognition not only for flagship televisions but also for products spanning portable screens and lifestyle audio. That reflects a wider strategy among consumer electronics groups to broaden home entertainment ranges as growth in traditional TV categories becomes harder to win.

Competition in premium televisions has increasingly centred on display quality, form factor and ease of installation, while audio companies have looked to simpler multi-speaker setups and wireless systems as points of difference. LG's award-winning entries touch on both themes, from a wireless TV design to a modular sound system built around flexible room placement.

LG's media entertainment business includes televisions, audio, displays and smart TV software. In recent years, the segment has been central to its efforts to hold its position at the premium end of the consumer electronics market, where manufacturers are under pressure to justify higher prices through visible design changes and new viewing experiences.

Recognition for the Wallpaper TV also underlines the continuing importance of industrial design in the television market. Ultra-thin sets and reduced cable clutter have become key selling points for brands trying to help large screens blend more easily into domestic spaces rather than dominate them.

At the same time, honours for products such as the StanbyME 2 Max and xboom Stage 501 show how manufacturers are targeting consumers who want entertainment devices that can move between rooms or social settings. That approach has become more common as companies try to create new product niches around portability and adaptability.

LG said the results spanned its media entertainment division and covered both core home cinema products and newer lifestyle devices. The spread of awards points to a broad effort to maintain visibility across several parts of the consumer technology market rather than rely on a single television category.

The recognised products included the LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, LG Sound Suite AI, LG OLED evo G6, LG Micro RGB evo, LG Mini RGB evo, LG StanbyME 2 Max and LG xboom Stage 501.