Blippar buys Plattar to boost regional AR commerce push

Blippar has acquired Australian 3D and augmented reality company Plattar, adding a regional AR commerce platform as part of its push to build a portfolio of sector-focused products.

Plattar will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary. No changes are planned to day-to-day operations, staffing, or product delivery for existing customers. Rupert Deans will remain Plattar's chief executive and will also take on responsibilities across the wider Blippar group.

The deal brings together two companies working in augmented reality and "spatial computing", which overlays digital content on physical environments. Blippar positions itself as a global AR platform provider. Plattar's software focuses on 3D product configuration and AR commerce, used by retailers and other businesses to present products online in more interactive ways.

Regional footprint

Plattar has established a customer base in Australia and New Zealand across business and consumer use cases. Clients have included BedShed, Hommey, Valley Eyewear and ShadowSpec, alongside work across retail, property, manufacturing and eCommerce.

Blippar described Plattar as profitable and a market leader in Australia and New Zealand for 3D product configuration and AR commerce. The acquisition gives Blippar a larger operating presence in the region and adds commerce-focused product expertise.

For Plattar, the deal connects the business to Blippar's international footprint and broader product set. Plattar will also gain access to Blippar's global AR ecosystem and AI-related work as the combined group looks beyond Australia and New Zealand for growth.

Product focus

Plattar's technology centres on 3D product configuration and AR shopping experiences. Brands use these tools to present items in digital channels through interactive formats such as rotating products, viewing details, and visualising items in a real-world setting through AR.

Blippar has been expanding its AR and spatial computing offering across markets and industries. It described the transaction as part of a broader mergers and acquisitions strategy focused on industry-specific products, rather than a single general-purpose platform.

"This acquisition is a strategic step forward in our vision for Blippar," said Phillip Walter, Blippar's CEO.

"Plattar brings a highly complementary product and an experienced team that allows us to accelerate our roadmap for industry-focused AR solutions. By combining our platforms and expertise, we're creating a stronger foundation to serve customers globally with practical, scalable AR that delivers real business value," Walter said.

Deans said Plattar's operating model would remain intact while gaining the resources of a larger group.

"Becoming part of Blippar marks an exciting next chapter for Plattar. We remain the same team with the same focus on our customers, but now with the backing, scale and ambition of a global AR platform. This partnership gives us the opportunity to accelerate product development and expand internationally," Deans said.

Blippar expansion

The acquisition follows several operational moves by Blippar over the past year. It has expanded its development capacity, opened an engineering and development office in Bangalore, and established a global headquarters in Waterloo, London.

These steps signal continued investment in product development and delivery as Blippar competes for commercial AR deployments in areas such as retail and industrial use cases. AR adoption has often progressed in bursts tied to device availability and clear return-on-investment projects, with eCommerce product visualisation and training among the most common starting points.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Plattar will continue to operate under the same leadership and team, with ongoing product delivery under the Plattar brand as a subsidiary within the group.

Deans will lead Plattar while contributing at group level as Blippar scales its AR product portfolio globally.