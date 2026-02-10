Asus targets 30% APAC notebook share with AI, partners

Asus has outlined plans to lift its position in the consumer notebook market across Asia-Pacific, including a target of 30% market share, after bringing more than 215 partners to a regional summit in Sydney.

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Partner Summit brought together retailers, distributors and technology partners under the theme "EVOLVE", with Intel and Microsoft participating as ecosystem partners. The agenda focused on partner collaboration, omnichannel retail and the early direction of AI-focused PCs.

Asus also used the summit to recognise Australian and New Zealand retail and distribution partners, highlighting the contribution of local channels to its consumer business in both markets.

Partner awards

JB Hi-Fi Australia, Centre Com and Harvey Norman New Zealand received Outstanding Performance awards. Harvey Norman Australia and JW Computers were recognised for Breakthrough Growth. Officeworks, Synnex Australia and PB Tech received Partnership Excellence awards.

The partner list reflects the breadth of the PC sales channel in Australia and New Zealand, where big-box retailers sit alongside specialist PC stores and distribution groups. It also underscores the importance of retail execution as demand shifts between online and physical stores.

Omnichannel focus

Omnichannel execution sat at the centre of Asus's regional plan, positioning it as a way to keep customer experiences consistent across online and offline buying journeys. Asus also linked omnichannel retail to brand loyalty, a key metric in a market shaped by frequent product refreshes and heavy discounting.

The summit agenda also covered digital transformation across the partner network, with Asus outlining tools and resources for partners operating in a market that continues to face volatility in pricing and supply.

Asus also addressed "market constraints" for 2026, including price increases and supply shortages, and said it would work with partners on approaches across different price points and customer segments.

AI and PCs

AI PCs featured prominently in the roadmap discussed at the summit. Asus described the category as being in its early stages and said the value extends beyond hardware specifications, with a focus on user experiences and practical outcomes for customers.

It also outlined a "hybrid AI roadmap" and referred to an "intuitive virtual assistant experience", positioning these as part of its effort to translate AI features into day-to-day use cases for consumers, and for channel partners selling and supporting devices.

Product mix

Alongside channel strategy, Asus outlined product and brand priorities across consumer and gaming laptops. It pointed to its Lifestyle portfolio, including Zenbook, ProArt and Vivobook S, and highlighted gaming lines such as ROG Zephyrus, Strix Scar and TUF models.

PC makers have increasingly segmented notebook ranges by usage and price band to maintain margins in premium categories while protecting volume in mainstream lines. In Australia and New Zealand, retailers often merchandise notebooks by use case, including work, study, creative production and gaming.

Regional positioning

Asus described the summit as part of a broader push for growth and what it called market leadership across Asia-Pacific, alongside stronger execution with partners across the region.

The 30% consumer notebook market share target sets a clear benchmark and places emphasis on channel reach and consistency. In the PC sector, market share outcomes depend on supply availability, promotional funding, product mix and the cadence of new model launches.

At the summit, Peter Chang, General Manager, APAC Consumer Business at Asus, linked the EVOLVE theme to collaboration with partners and an omnichannel push.

"Amid current market complexities, together with our partners, we are committed to aligning our digital transformation goals with a strong omnichannel strategy. This approach enables us to actively navigate challenges and create a marketplace where innovation directly contributes to customer excellence and long-term regional resilience."

Asus said it will continue working with partners across Asia-Pacific as it pursues the consumer notebook market share target and rolls out its product and AI PC roadmap.