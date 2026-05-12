WD unveils range of hard drives for consumers & businesses

WD has outlined a range of storage products for consumers, creative professionals and businesses, spanning portable drives, desktop storage and NAS hard drives.

The line-up includes the My Passport portable hard drive, G-DRIVE ArmorATD, G-DRIVE, G-DRIVE PROJECT, G-RAID PROJECT 2 and WD Red Pro NAS HDD. Together, they cover use cases from personal backup to multi-user business storage and media production workflows.

At the consumer end, My Passport is a 2.5-inch portable hard drive with capacities of up to 6TB, aimed at users who want to carry files and back them up while travelling or moving between locations.

The drive includes Acronis True Image for WD software for scheduled backups, which is also intended to help protect applications and computer systems against data loss caused by ransomware attacks.

My Passport also includes password protection, hardware encryption and a three-year limited warranty.

Creator storage

For creators working outdoors or on location, G-DRIVE ArmorATD offers up to 6TB of storage. The rugged drive carries an IP54 rating for rain and dust resistance, is rated for crush resistance up to 453kg, and offers read speeds of up to 130MB/s.

Further up the range, the desktop G-DRIVE offers capacities of up to 26TB. It uses an Ultrastar hard drive and reaches read and write speeds of up to 280MB/s on the 22TB and 24TB versions.

WD positions the model for users handling large libraries of 4K and 8K video, high-resolution photography and audio projects. Product details also highlight a stackable aluminium enclosure, 10Gbps USB-C connectivity and anchor points for attachment to production equipment.

G-DRIVE PROJECT is aimed at users moving and editing large volumes of content every day. It offers up to 26TB of capacity, a Thunderbolt 3 interface and transfer speeds of up to 260MB/s across 18TB to 26TB models.

For more demanding media workflows, G-RAID PROJECT 2 increases capacity to up to 52TB in a two-bay system. The unit comes pre-configured with RAID 0 and reaches transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s read and 510MB/s write on the 52TB model.

It is positioned for editing, motion graphics, audio production and photography workflows, as well as larger 4K, 8K and virtual reality video projects. The specifications place it at the higher end of the range for professionals managing large files across multiple projects.

Business focus

WD also highlighted WD Red Pro NAS HDD, a hard drive line intended for commercial and enterprise NAS systems. The range extends to 26TB and is designed for continuous 24/7 multi-user environments.

The drives are built for businesses that need to store, share and collaborate on large volumes of data in multi-bay, RAID-optimised NAS systems. They are aimed at medium to large businesses as well as creative professionals using shared storage.

Technical details for WD Red Pro include NASware software designed to tune drive parameters for NAS workloads, along with rotational vibration sensors and multi-axis shock sensors. Higher-capacity 22TB, 24TB and 26TB models also include OptiNAND technology.

The range reflects the spread of storage needs across the market, from basic personal backup to specialist media work and always-on business systems. Capacity is a clear theme, with the portfolio ranging from 6TB portable devices to 52TB desktop RAID storage.

Another theme is the overlap between consumer and professional storage requirements. Portable backup, ransomware-related data protection, rugged field use, high-capacity editing storage and multi-user NAS deployment all sit within the same range, indicating that WD is targeting buyers assessing storage needs across personal and work environments.

The top capacities in the G-DRIVE and WD Red Pro lines also show how vendors continue to push hard disk storage deeper into creator and business workloads despite the broader rise of solid-state storage. For users managing large media libraries, archives and shared business data, hard drives remain central where scale and cost per terabyte matter most.

At the top of the line-up, G-RAID PROJECT 2 offers up to 52TB with read speeds of up to 520MB/s, while WD Red Pro reaches 26TB for 24/7 NAS use.