Turnitin launches Google Classroom add-on for AI checks

Turnitin has launched an integration with Google Classroom, bringing Turnitin Feedback Studio into Google's education platform.

The add-on gives teachers access to integrity checks, feedback tools, grading functions and AI writing indicators within Google Classroom. It also supports automatic grade passback and real-time student data synchronisation, according to Turnitin.

The launch comes as schools and universities face rising use of generative AI in assessed work. A 2026 study from the Higher Education Policy Institute found that 94 per cent of students were using generative AI in assessed work.

Turnitin's data shows a sharp rise in heavily AI-written essays. Between October 2025 and February 2026, about 15 per cent of essay submissions to its products contained more than 80 per cent AI-generated writing, up from an average of 3 per cent in 2023.

The Google Classroom integration is intended to help educators manage that shift without leaving the tools they already use. Teachers can enable Turnitin checks on assignments created in Google Classroom, return feedback through Feedback Studio and mark student work within the same workflow.

New assignment types

The integration also adds new assignment formats, including New Standard Assignment and Student Writing assignment through Turnitin Clarity. Turnitin Clarity provides a writing space where students can draft work alongside an AI chat tool with limits in place, while the system records the writing process for teachers to review.

The record is designed to give educators more visibility into how a piece of writing was produced, rather than only assessing the final submitted version. Turnitin says this can help teachers monitor students' development in writing, critical thinking and AI use.

Institutions need a Google Workspace for Education Plus licence to use Classroom add-ons. The integration is now available globally following a closed beta phase.

Chris Caren, Chief Executive Officer of Turnitin, linked the launch to wider concerns about academic integrity and changing classroom practice.

"Integrity has always been at the heart of Turnitin, and the rise of generative AI brings new challenges to the development of critical thinking skills," Caren said.

"Joining forces with Google for Education is a huge step in giving educators what they need to manage this new reality. By integrating the complete Turnitin Feedback Studio solution directly into Google Classroom, we're making sure AI is used the right way, with simple, clear guardrails, so educators can focus on what they do best: helping every student develop the skills they need to succeed."

Broader pressure

The figures cited by Turnitin reflect a broader challenge for education providers as generative AI becomes embedded in student workflows. The increase in submissions that appear to be largely machine-written is pushing institutions to reconsider how written work is assigned, monitored and assessed.

Turnitin has framed the Google Classroom add-on as a way to keep that process visible. It argues that teachers need tools that let them see more of the drafting process, offer feedback during it and identify when AI may have played a significant role in the final submission.

Instructors with a Turnitin Originality licence can access AI writing indication within the integration. The feature is intended to give institutions more insight into student submissions while supporting policies around responsible AI use.

Turnitin says it serves more than 16,000 customers across 185 countries and territories. The company built its business around plagiarism detection, writing feedback and assessment tools, and is now adapting those products as AI changes how students produce written work.

The latest integration places those services inside one of the most widely used digital classroom systems, as schools look for practical ways to track authorship, preserve fair grading and teach students how to use AI transparently.