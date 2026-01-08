Samsung unveils AI ‘Home Companion’ for smart living

Samsung has set out a wider role for artificial intelligence in its home appliance business, outlining plans for a connected "Home Companion" ecosystem built around its Bespoke AI product line and SmartThings platform.

The company used a deep-dive session at the CES trade show in Las Vegas to describe how its Digital Appliances division will link appliances, televisions and mobile devices under a unified AI approach. Executives said the strategy would underpin regional growth plans and support expansion into areas such as heating and cooling, modular housing and new forms of home connectivity.

'Home Companion' vision

Cheolgi Kim, Head of the Digital Appliances Business, said the group is positioning its Bespoke AI appliances as connected "Home Companions" within the SmartThings ecosystem. These products integrate Bixby voice recognition, on-device screens and cameras. The company said these features give devices the ability to see, hear and interpret activity in the home and respond proactively.

Samsung said the system learns patterns in daily routines and adjusts appliance behaviour in line with those patterns. The concept extends across categories. Televisions and Galaxy mobile devices sit alongside washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners inside the same AI network.

"Samsung's ultimate goal is to enable better living through Bespoke AI," said Cheolgi Kim, Head of the DA Business, Samsung Electronics. "Through our extensive ecosystem that connects devices across DX products - including mobile phones and TV - and our appliances' unique form factors, we are providing differentiated experiences to our consumers and creating more value through those experiences."

The company is positioning this model as a step beyond single-product automation, with the AI layer acting as a coordinating service across the home. SmartThings functions as the control environment. Bixby handles voice interaction at device level.

Regional product push

Samsung is aligning the Bespoke AI rollout with different conditions in key markets. JS Moon, Head of R&D at the Digital Appliances Business, said the 2026 appliance portfolio will reflect regional demand and usage patterns rather than a single global line-up.

In North America, the company highlighted continued growth from products such as the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. This device brings washing and drying into one unit. Samsung said combined form factors match space and installation trends in the region. It is also developing new kitchen packages with unified stainless-steel designs for that market.

In Latin America, the group is seeing appliance demand led by laundry equipment and air conditioning. It expects those categories to remain central to its push in the region.

In Asia, Samsung is focusing on smart home adoption and what it describes as localised AI. This includes regional language support within AI interfaces and the extension of AI Energy Mode functions, which adjust appliance operation in response to energy use data or tariffs.

"At Samsung, we aim to deliver meaningful AI experiences that are deeply aligned with local lifestyles and needs," said EVP Moon. "As such, we will keep enhancing these regional features and expand core AI features such as AI Energy Mode to a wider range of price points and product types beyond premium lineups."

The company said it will broaden AI Energy Mode from higher-end models into mid-range and entry products. It plans similar expansion for other software-led functions.

Beyond traditional appliances

Samsung framed its AI strategy as part of a wider shift in its Digital Appliances Business. Executives said the division is preparing for demand in areas that sit between appliances, building systems and consumer electronics.

The company identified HVAC as a priority. This includes residential heating and cooling units that link with other SmartThings devices and that use AI to adjust performance based on occupancy or environmental conditions. Samsung also referred to work on modular homes. This includes integrated appliance and systems design at the construction stage. Connectivity features will sit inside the fabric of the building rather than being retrofitted.

Samsung said it will combine these product moves with open collaboration with third parties. This includes partners in construction, energy management and home networking. The group plans to keep supporting appliances with long-term software updates. This is intended to keep AI functions current over multi-year product lifecycles.

Executives said these strands will support the goal of embedding AI into more aspects of everyday life. The company expects the Bespoke AI and SmartThings combination to underpin future products in both mature and emerging markets.

Samsung said work on regional portfolios, new form factors and extended AI features will continue through 2026 as it develops the Home Companion concept.