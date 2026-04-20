RØDE unveils Sonaura mic tech, wireless gear & software

RØDE has introduced Sonaura, a new MEMS microphone technology, alongside a range of audio products and software. The launch expands its lineup across microphones, wireless systems, studio accessories and podcast editing tools.

The announcement centres on Sonaura, which is set to power a new generation of products from RØDE and other Freedman Group brands. It combines RØDE's audio design with semiconductor manufacturing from Infineon and is aimed at professional audio applications in broadcasting, film production and content creation.

Sonaura measures 4mm by 5mm and is built on a low-noise ASIC. RØDE says it delivers a signal-to-noise ratio of 83dB and self-noise of 11dBA, figures it describes as among the strongest in its category.

The design also uses Infineon's sealed dual-membrane structure, which is intended to improve resistance to environmental conditions and physical shock. That makes the technology relevant not only for studios but also for field production, where microphones face movement, weather and radio interference.

Its first use within the wider group will be in the L1 sub-miniature lavalier microphone from Lectrosonics. The move points to a broader Freedman Group strategy of sharing component technology across its audio brands rather than keeping product development within individual labels.

"What we've achieved with Sonaura was once considered impossible," said Peter Freedman, Founder and Chairman of Freedman Group. "We have always been relentless in our pursuit of delivering the highest quality audio, and Sonaura is not only proof of that unwavering commitment, but a testament to RØDE and the wider Freedman Group's ethos of shattering barriers and crushing conventions."

Ryan Burke, who oversees part of the group's product portfolio, also highlighted the engineering challenge of reducing microphone size without a major loss in performance.

"Sonaura is a true feat of engineering," said Ryan Burke, Portfolio Manager at Freedman Group. "Its clarity, resilience and sonic precision, combined with its ultra-compact form, heralds the bright future of microphone technology."

Wireless push

Alongside the microphone technology, RØDE introduced RØDELink II, a professional UHF wireless microphone system aimed at filmmakers, broadcasters and other production users. The system includes two transmitters and one receiver, allowing dual-channel recording of more than one source at the same time.

Each transmitter ships with a lavalier microphone with locking connectors. The system also includes 32-bit float onboard recording to microSD card, a feature designed to reduce the risk of distorted or unusable takes when sound levels change unexpectedly.

A dedicated timecode input and output port is included to help synchronise audio and video. The unit has a metal body and removable lithium-ion batteries, and RØDE is also launching companion audio and timecode cables, including 3.5mm TRS to 5-pin, 3.5mm TRS to BNC, 3.5mm TRS to XLRM and an XLRM splitter cable.

RØDELink II also highlights Lectrosonics' role within the wider group, drawing on UHF wireless engineering developed by the brand, which has long been associated with professional location sound.

Studio range

In studio hardware, RØDE added two support products: the LPA1 low-profile studio arm and the DS3 desktop studio arm. Both are designed for podcasting, streaming and small studio setups, where camera framing and desk space can be as important as audio performance.

The LPA1 is designed to sit below a camera's line of sight while still allowing microphone adjustment. It offers 750mm of horizontal reach, 360-degree rotation and support for microphones and accessories weighing up to 2kg. Cable management is built into the arm.

The DS3 takes a different approach, using a weighted base rather than a desk clamp. It supports devices up to 1.5kg and includes 5/8-inch and 1/4-inch thread adaptors for microphones, cameras, phones, lights and related accessories. It will be available in black and white finishes.

RØDE also unveiled PodMic Flag, a custom branding accessory for its PodMic microphone. It lets users attach printed artwork or logos to a microphone setup, reflecting the growing influence of podcast video production on accessory design.

Editing software

On the software side, RØDE launched RØDECaster Studio, a desktop application for podcast production on Mac and Windows. Developed by the company's UK AI Lab, the software focuses on transcript-based editing for spoken-word content.

The application supports imports from compatible RØDECaster devices and works with RØDE Cloud for project syncing. Features include transcription with word-level timestamps, speaker identification, voice recognition and text-based dialogue editing. Users can also correct or replace words and phrases through in-painting tools rather than recording fresh audio.

The software includes an assistant that accepts natural-language commands for editing tasks such as trimming intros and outros, removing filler words, smoothing speech and creating alternate edits. A composition system allows multiple versions of the same recording to be produced without changing the original source file.

Export options are geared towards distribution platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube, with presets for format, sample rate, bit depth and loudness. RØDECaster Studio is available for beta testing.

Android Move

RØDE also said its Capture mobile recording app will expand to Android after previously being limited to iOS. The Android version will support Direct Connect, which lets Wireless Micro, Wireless GO and Wireless PRO transmitters connect to a smartphone over Bluetooth without a receiver.

The move extends RØDE's mobile strategy as it looks to serve both traditional production users and a broader creator market working across phones, desktop software and compact studio gear. Taken together, the launches show the company expanding its reach across the production chain, from audio capture to editing and publishing.

The new releases include Sonaura, RØDELink II, LPA1, DS3, PodMic Flag and the beta version of RØDECaster Studio.