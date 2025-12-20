LG unveils Micro RGB evo flagship TV with AI at CES

LG Electronics will introduce its first flagship RGB television at CES 2026, positioning the new Micro RGB evo model as its most advanced LCD set and a step beyond existing MiniLED products.

The LG Micro RGB evo, which has received a CES 2026 Innovation Award, uses the company's smallest individual RGB LEDs in an LCD backlight system that aims for higher colour precision and contrast than previous generations.

The launch extends LG's long-running focus on OLED into the RGB LCD category. The company said it applies OLED control techniques to the ultra-small RGB LED backlights in the new TV.

LG has equipped the Micro RGB evo with its newly upgraded α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3. The chip is based on a Dual AI Engine architecture. It runs Dual Super Upscaling, which processes two types of AI upscaling simultaneously.

LG said this processing set-up boosts image sharpness. It also targets more natural and balanced images and a high level of visual clarity and immersion.

Colour coverage

The company highlighted what it calls RGB Primary Colour Ultra as a key feature of the new range. The Micro RGB evo delivers the highest colour reproduction of any LG LCD TV to date, according to the manufacturer.

Intertek has certified the set for 100 per cent colour gamut coverage in BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB. Those standards are widely used across cinema, broadcast and professional imaging workflows.

LG said this colour performance suits uses from digital editing and HDR cinema through to emerging display formats. The move underlines growing interest from TV makers in professional and semi-professional consumers who expect closer alignment between home displays and studio monitors.

The Micro RGB evo also features Micro Dimming Ultra. The system manages more than a thousand local dimming zones independently.

LG said this dimming structure delivers its strongest contrast performance on an LCD TV so far. It controls brightness and colour at a more granular level and seeks to preserve fine detail in both dark and bright areas of the picture.

AI-driven features

Alongside the picture hardware, LG has expanded the software feature set around artificial intelligence. The company has integrated Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini into what it calls a Multi-AI environment on the TV.

The Micro RGB evo runs on LG's webOS smart TV platform. The interface introduces personalisation through features such as Voice ID, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard and a "My Page" home screen layout.

The TV also includes an upgraded AI Concierge, AI Chatbot and AI Search. These functions guide viewers through content discovery and information search related to the material on screen.

Park Hyoung-sei, President of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, said the development represented a major step in colour fidelity for the category.

"Achieving the utmost visual fidelity is the goal of any display, and with the LG Micro RGB evo, we have achieved a milestone previously thought impossible for this category," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "This launch marks the evolution of the RGB TV, redefining industry colour fidelity standards to offer uncompromising performance for customers who demand exceptional colour accuracy."

The range, designated model MRGB95, will ship in 100-inch, 86-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. The 100-inch MRGB95B variant received the CES 2026 Innovation Award.

The Micro RGB evo sits alongside LG's OLED and QNED LCD lines. The Media Entertainment Solution division, which oversees televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms, continues to expand its TV portfolio across multiple panel technologies.

LG also supplies IT and signage displays, including Micro LED signage and business monitors, through the same division. The company has been investing in advanced backlight and processing technologies as it seeks higher picture quality across both consumer and professional markets.

Visitors at CES 2026 in Las Vegas will be able to see the Micro RGB evo on LG's stand, where the company plans live demonstrations of the TV's picture performance and AI-driven interface.