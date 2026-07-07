Motorola launches seven smartphones in New Zealand

Motorola has launched seven smartphones in New Zealand across its razr, edge, signature and moto g ranges. The line-up includes the debut of the new Signature series and the arrival of the Razr Fold.

Priced from NZD $399 to NZD $3,499, the launch marks one of the broadest refreshes of Motorola's handset portfolio in the country. Availability varies by carrier, with the phones going on sale through One NZ, Spark and selected retailers.

At the top of the range is the Motorola Signature, positioned as a new ultra-premium handset. Priced at NZD $1,699, it includes four 50MP cameras, a 6.99mm body and up to seven years of Android operating system and security updates.

Also at the premium end is the Motorola Razr Fold, priced at NZD $3,499. The first book-style foldable in the razr family, it features an 8.1-inch display when opened, three 50MP cameras, 8K video recording and a titanium-reinforced hinge.

The Signature and Razr Fold are the only models in the new line-up set to receive up to seven years of Android OS and security upgrades. That makes software support, alongside industrial design and camera performance, a central part of Motorola's pitch to higher-end buyers.

Praveena Raman, Head of Motorola ANZ, described the launch as "a really exciting chapter" for the brand.

"We want to challenge the status quo and show how smartphones can offer lasting performance without sacrificing style. The motorola signature exemplifies this perfectly - it's a true reflection of Motorola's DNA, meticulously fusing design and technology to create a truly refined premium smartphone experience," Raman said.

Premium push

Beyond those two models, Motorola has expanded its upper-tier range with the Razr 70 Ultra, Edge 70 and Edge 70 Fusion. The additions suggest the company is aiming for broader coverage across price points while placing greater emphasis on materials, camera systems and battery life.

The Razr 70 Ultra, priced at NZD $2,499, retains Motorola's flip-style foldable format and includes a triple 50MP camera system. It is offered with an Alcantara finish made in Italy.

The Edge 70 is priced at NZD $1,049 as a slimline model with three 50MP cameras and silicon-carbon battery technology. Below that, the Edge 70 Fusion costs NZD $849 and includes a 7000mAh battery and a Sony LYTIA 710 image sensor.

Motorola also used the launch to refresh its lower-cost 5G range with the Moto G37 and Moto G47. It listed the Moto G37 at NZD $399 and the Moto G47 at NZD $549, although earlier material distributed with the announcement reversed those prices.

Foldable focus

The Razr Fold is one of the more notable additions because it takes Motorola beyond the clamshell format associated with the razr brand. Book-style foldables remain a niche segment of the smartphone market, but manufacturers continue to use them as showcase devices for screens, cameras and hinge engineering.

Motorola said the Razr Fold has what it called the number one foldable camera system globally, citing DXOMARK rankings for tested foldable smartphones. It is also the only foldable in the range to include Sound by Bose branding.

Raman said the foldable was designed as "that versatile companion" for modern users.

"With a brilliant display, state-of-the-art camera and audio system, powerhouse battery, intelligent moto AI, and beautiful design, it sets a new standard for what's possible in a foldable device," Raman said.

Range strategy

The breadth of the launch suggests Motorola is trying to strengthen its position across several segments of the New Zealand market at once. It has combined flagship devices priced above NZD $1,500 with mid-range and entry-level 5G phones, while keeping the razr and edge families as recognisable anchors for the range.

The new Signature branding is particularly significant because it introduces a fresh top-tier label rather than extending an existing series. That gives Motorola another route into the premium category, where competition centres on devices that combine long software support, advanced cameras and distinctive form factors.

Motorola's parent company, Lenovo, reported annual revenue of USD $57 billion in background information accompanying the launch. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and handles the design and manufacture of Moto and Motorola-branded smartphones.

The seven devices are being sold in a mix of finishes and Pantone colour variants, with ranging dependent on carrier and retailer. Prices run from NZD $399 for the Moto G37 to NZD $3,499 for the Razr Fold.