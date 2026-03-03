Apple unveils iPhone 17e & faster M4-powered iPad Air

Apple has announced the iPhone 17e, a lower-priced model in its iPhone 17 range, alongside a refreshed iPad Air that moves to the M4 chip and adds new connectivity components.

Both launches extend Apple's push for custom silicon across iPhone and iPad. They also arrive with iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, which introduce new interface design elements and expand Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e uses Apple's A19 processor and a new Apple-designed cellular modem called C1X. Apple says C1X is up to 2x faster than the C1 modem in iPhone 16e, and uses 30 per cent less energy than the modem in iPhone 16 Pro.

The handset has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a Ceramic Shield 2 front cover. Apple says Ceramic Shield 2 offers 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduces glare. The phone has an IP68 rating for splash, water, and dust resistance.

MagSafe returns on iPhone 17e. It supports fast wireless charging with MagSafe and Qi2 up to 15W, up from 7.5W Qi wireless charging on iPhone 16e. The phone uses USB-C for wired charging and can reach 50 per cent charge in around 30 minutes with a 20W or higher power adapter.

For imaging, iPhone 17e includes a 48MP Fusion camera system with an optical-quality 2x Telephoto effect. It records 4K video with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, captures Spatial Audio, and includes an Audio Mix feature. Apple also says it offers wind noise reduction using machine learning algorithms.

Apple is also extending its satellite-based services. iPhone 17e supports Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite when outside cellular and Wi‑Fi coverage. It also includes Crash Detection, which can automatically dial emergency services after a severe car accident if the user is unable to respond.

Storage is a key change in the line-up. iPhone 17e starts at 256GB-double the entry storage of the previous generation at the same starting price-and is also available with 512GB.

The handset comes in black, white, and soft pink with a matte finish. In New Zealand, it starts at RRP NZ$1,199 including GST.

Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said iPhone 17e "combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value" for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family.

iOS 26

iPhone 17e ships with iOS 26, which introduces a new design approach Apple calls Liquid Glass and expands Apple Intelligence features across core communications tools.

Live Translation is available in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, and can also work with supported AirPods. Visual intelligence now extends to the iPhone screen for searching and taking actions based on what is shown. iOS 26 also adds Call Screening for unknown numbers and Hold Assist for call-waiting scenarios. Messages gains an option to filter unknown senders into a dedicated folder.

iPad Air M4

Apple has also updated iPad Air with the M4 chip and increased memory. The new iPad Air has 50 per cent more unified memory than the previous generation, taking it to 12GB, and increases memory bandwidth to 120GB/s.

Apple positions the update as a performance step up over earlier models, saying iPad Air with M4 is up to 30 per cent faster than iPad Air with M3 and up to 2.3x faster than iPad Air with M1. It uses an 8-core CPU and a 9-core GPU, with support for second-generation hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing.

A notable change is the addition of two Apple silicon connectivity chips. iPad Air now includes N1, which enables Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Cellular versions add the C1X modem. Apple says C1X delivers up to 50 per cent faster cellular data performance and uses up to 30 per cent less modem energy than iPad Air with M3 for active cellular users.

Two sizes remain in the line-up: 11-inch and 13-inch. Finishes include blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. Storage starts at 128GB and goes up to 1TB.

In New Zealand, the 11-inch iPad Air starts at RRP NZ$1,199 including GST for the Wi‑Fi model and NZ$1,449 for Wi‑Fi + Cellular. The 13-inch model starts at NZ$1,549 for Wi‑Fi and NZ$1,849 for Wi‑Fi + Cellular. Apple also outlined education pricing for both sizes.

iPadOS 26

iPadOS 26 introduces a new windowing system and a menu bar. It also refreshes the Files app with a new List view and folder customisation, and adds folders to the Dock. Users can set a default app for opening specific files or file types.

The update brings Preview to iPad for viewing and marking up PDFs and images. It also adds new audio input controls, local capture for recordings, and Background Tasks.

Accessory support remains central to iPad Air's positioning. The new iPad Air supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB‑C), as well as Magic Keyboard, which includes a built-in trackpad and a 14-key function row. It connects through the Smart Connector rather than Bluetooth.

Bob Borchers, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, said iPad Air gives users "more ways than ever to be creative and productive" with performance and versatility.

Both devices are scheduled for pre-order and retail availability in a broad set of markets, including New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and the US, as Apple continues rolling out Apple Intelligence language support and regional availability across iOS 26 and iPadOS 26.