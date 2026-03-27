Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy A57 5G smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G takes a noticeable step forward in physical design. It is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, measuring 6.9mm and 179 grams. That change is immediately apparent in hand.

The phone feels more balanced. It sits flatter against the palm. It also slides into a pocket without the bulk that often defines mid-range devices with large screens.

Materials are more premium than expected at this price. There is glass on the front and rear, paired with a metal frame. The finish looks clean, though it is prone to fingerprints. Darker colour options show smudges quickly, which detracts from the otherwise tidy aesthetic.

The camera housing is subtle. It no longer dominates the rear panel. The layout is familiar but less intrusive than earlier models.

Durability improves this year. The move to IP68 water and dust resistance adds reassurance for everyday use. It is still not a rugged device, but it brings the A-series closer to flagship expectations.

Display quality

The display remains a core strength. The A57 uses a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Resolution stays at FHD+, which is typical for this segment.

Colours are vivid without appearing exaggerated. Contrast is strong, as expected from OLED. Blacks are deep, and content looks sharp at normal viewing distances.

Brightness is adequate for outdoor use. Samsung's Vision Booster helps maintain visibility in direct sunlight. It is not class-leading, but it performs reliably in most conditions.

Bezels are slimmer than before. That gives the front a more modern appearance. It also helps the phone feel less bulky despite the large screen size.

Stereo speakers are included. Audio is clear at moderate volume. Bass is limited, but that is standard for a device in this category.

Performance levels

The A57 introduces a newer Exynos chipset. It is positioned as an incremental upgrade rather than a major leap.

In daily use, performance is stable. Scrolling feels smooth. Apps open quickly enough. Multitasking is handled without obvious slowdowns when using standard apps.

Gaming performance is acceptable for casual titles. More demanding games run, though not at the highest settings. Frame rates remain consistent thanks to improved thermal management. Samsung has increased the size of the internal cooling system, which helps sustain performance over longer sessions.

This is not a performance-focused device. It is tuned for consistency rather than speed. That suits its target audience.

Connectivity is solid. Support includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6. These features future-proof the phone for several years.

There are limitations. The USB port remains USB 2.0, which affects data transfer speeds. There is also no support for Samsung's desktop-style features, which some users may miss.

Camera results

The camera system is familiar on paper. It includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro lens, alongside a 12MP front camera.

Image quality depends more on processing than hardware changes. The main camera produces reliable results in good lighting. Photos show balanced exposure and natural colours.

Low-light performance improves slightly. Night mode reduces noise and preserves detail more effectively than previous models. Results are usable, though not comparable to higher-end devices.

Portrait shots benefit from better subject recognition. Edge detection is cleaner, and skin tones appear more natural.

The ultra-wide camera is serviceable. It is useful for landscapes and group shots but shows reduced detail compared to the main sensor.

The macro lens feels less essential. It can capture close-up detail, but it is not a key strength.

Video recording tops out at 4K at 30fps. Stabilisation is decent for handheld footage. It performs well enough for casual use.

There is no dedicated telephoto lens. Zoom relies on digital cropping, which limits flexibility.

Software support

The A57 ships with the latest version of Android and Samsung's One UI. The interface remains familiar and easy to navigate.

Samsung's software support stands out. The company promises up to six generations of Android updates and six years of security patches. That is uncommon at this price point and adds long-term value.

AI features are integrated across the system. Tools such as transcription, object removal and image editing are included. These features are practical rather than experimental.

Circle to Search, powered by Google, adds quick visual lookup. It works reliably and is easy to use.

Bixby and other assistants remain available. They handle basic tasks effectively, though they are not central to the experience.

Battery life

Battery capacity stays at 5,000mAh. This remains a strong point.

In typical use, the phone lasts a full day comfortably. Moderate users can stretch it into a second day. Streaming, messaging and browsing do not drain the battery quickly.

Charging speeds improve. The A57 supports 45W wired charging. It can reach around 60 per cent in roughly half an hour with a compatible charger.

There is no charger in the box. Users will need to supply their own to achieve maximum speeds.

Wireless charging is not included. That omission is noticeable as some competitors now offer it in this segment.

Final view

The Galaxy A57 5G is a careful refinement rather than a redesign. The slimmer body, improved durability and long software support are meaningful upgrades.

The display remains a highlight. Battery life is dependable. Day-to-day performance is consistent.

Compromises are familiar. The camera system lacks versatility. Wireless charging is absent. Performance gains are modest.

This is a device aimed at reliability. It focuses on delivering a stable experience over time rather than pushing hardware boundaries.

For buyers who value longevity, clean design and dependable performance, the A57 makes a strong case. Its appeal will depend on pricing once retail discounts begin to appear.