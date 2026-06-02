Asus launches AI PCs, tablets & software at Computex

Asus unveiled a new range of AI PCs, desktops, all-in-one computers, tablets and software tools at Computex 2026, spanning products for creators, students, home users and professionals.

The line-up includes the ProArt P16 and P14 creator laptops, updated Zenbook 14 and Vivobook S models, the V700 Mini Tower desktop, V200 and V400 all-in-one systems, the Asus Pad tablet and an AI assistant called Asus Zenni Claw.

The biggest shift comes in Asus's notebook range, which is now split between creator-focused machines and more mainstream Copilot+ PCs. For creative users, the ProArt P16 and P14 are its first creator laptops built on NVIDIA RTX Spark.

Those systems are designed for AI-assisted creative work and local AI processing. Asus also linked the devices to its ProArt software suite, including ProArt Creator Hub, MuseTree and StoryCube. The laptops feature OLED displays with up to 1,600 nits of HDR peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The ProArt models also mark a visual change for the range, with Nano Black and Neo White finishes. Availability for the P16 and P14 will begin in select regions later this year.

Notebook push

In the wider consumer market, Asus updated the Zenbook 14 with Intel, AMD and Snapdragon processor options. The device weighs 1.1kg and is positioned for portable everyday computing, with battery life of up to 21 hours and support for on-device AI tasks through processors delivering up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance.

The Vivobook S14 and S16 use Snapdragon X processors exclusively. They are aimed at students and mobile users, with OLED displays, battery life of more than 25 hours, and a metal chassis starting at 1.28kg for the 14-inch model.

Asus also introduced Vivobook S14 Flip and S16 Flip models with 360-degree hinges, allowing use in laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes. These versions support Asus Pen 3.0 and use 2K OLED touchscreens, with battery life of more than 20 hours.

Home devices

Beyond laptops, Asus is expanding further into home computing with desktops and all-in-one systems designed for domestic spaces. The V700 Mini Tower has a wood-grain finish and is available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The V200 AiO is a slimmer all-in-one system built around up to an AMD Ryzen 5 40 processor, while the larger V400 AiO uses a Snapdragon platform and comes with a 27-inch display. Both are intended for family computing, online meetings, learning and entertainment.

The launch also marks Asus's return to the tablet market. The Asus Pad has a 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 523g chassis, a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and a 9,000mAh battery.

AI assistant

Alongside the hardware, Asus introduced Zenni Claw, an AI assistant designed to make agentic AI easier to use. It has a three-step installation process, a simplified interface and built-in skills, while using a mix of local and cloud processing.

Zenni Claw is intended for tasks such as organising work, planning travel and managing daily routines. Asus added that the architecture is designed with privacy and user control in mind.

The software strategy also extends to creator tools and note-taking. MuseTree, built on FLUX and accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs, supports image and video generation, while ProArt laptops are among the company's first creator devices to adopt FLUX.2.

Asus has also partnered with Goodnotes to offer eligible laptop users a three-month Goodnotes Essential subscription and discounted access to AI-related features and templates.

The latest launch shows Asus trying to cover a broad range of personal computing categories with AI features built into both hardware and software. Rather than limiting AI functions to flagship laptops, it is extending them across creator systems, mainstream notebooks, desktops, all-in-one machines, tablets and companion applications.

That approach places Asus alongside other PC makers trying to define what practical AI use looks like on consumer devices. In this case, it is drawing a clear distinction between local AI use for creative and productivity tasks and hybrid systems that rely on both on-device and cloud-based processing.

The ProArt systems stand out as the most technically ambitious part of the launch, but the broader significance may lie in how many product categories Asus has folded into a single AI-focused portfolio. Asus said the new devices and software create an ecosystem spanning creativity, productivity, entertainment and everyday assistance.