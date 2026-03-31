Anker SOLIX launches whole-home battery backup in Australia

Anker SOLIX has launched the Power Dock Pro in Australia for its X1 home battery system. The product extends backup from selected circuits to the whole home.

The new gateway connects the grid, rooftop solar, battery storage and household loads through a single 63-ampere interface built to Australian and New Zealand standards. During an outage, it keeps all household circuits running rather than limiting supply to a critical-load sub-board.

The launch targets a weakness in many residential battery set-ups. Battery uptake has risen alongside rooftop solar, but many homes still lose access to large parts of their electrical load in a blackout because only selected circuits are backed up.

That can leave air conditioning, pool pumps and electric vehicle chargers disconnected even when a battery is fully charged. Anker SOLIX is positioning the Power Dock Pro as a way to keep those loads available during grid failures.

Australia is a significant market for that pitch. More than one in three homes has rooftop solar, according to the company, and residential battery installations rose by more than 60 per cent in 2024.

Backup Shift

The Power Dock Pro is designed to work with the Anker SOLIX X1 battery system and switch a household to backup power with no interruption. Anker SOLIX puts transfer time at 0ms, which would allow internet connections and home office equipment to remain online.

The product also allows a second X1 inverter to be added with a single cable, taking output to as much as 24kW in parallel without rewiring.

That matters for larger homes and heavier electrical loads, particularly where residents want battery backup to cover heating or cooling, kitchen appliances and electric vehicle charging at the same time. It also reflects a broader shift in the home energy market, with consumers increasingly looking for storage systems that support normal household use rather than only emergency essentials.

Solar Use

A second feature addresses a common constraint during blackouts for homes using solar equipment from different suppliers. Many third-party solar inverters shut down automatically when the grid goes offline, leaving rooftop panels unable to contribute power during an outage.

The Power Dock Pro includes a Smart Port that accepts AC input from third-party solar inverters and manages that output during off-grid operation. In effect, this allows solar panels to continue charging the X1 battery while the grid is down.

For households in bushfire-prone or cyclone-affected areas, that could extend backup duration well beyond a fixed battery reserve. The feature could turn a system built around stored energy into one that continues to replenish itself during multi-day outages, subject to solar conditions.

Market Timing

The launch also comes as state-based battery incentives begin to tighten. Government battery rebates in several states are due to fall from May, narrowing the window for households to add larger multi-battery systems while still receiving the full level of support.

That policy backdrop has helped sustain demand across the residential storage market, as consumers weigh upfront installation costs against energy bill savings, blackout protection and potential participation in virtual power plant programmes.

The X1 system is compatible with several Australian virtual power plant schemes, including those run by Origin Energy, Amber Electric and GloBird Energy. Scheduling is handled through the Anker app, and performance data, including output from third-party solar systems, can be viewed in one interface.

Product Position

Alongside functionality, Anker SOLIX is emphasising installation environments common in Australia. The Power Dock Pro and the X1 both carry a C5-M marine-grade anti-corrosion rating, making them suitable for coastal properties and exposed outdoor locations.

The full system is backed by a matched 10-year warranty. The Power Dock Pro is now available through authorised installers and energy retailers across Australia.

Anker SOLIX is the energy division of Anker Innovations. The broader Anker group says it serves more than 200 million customers globally, and in Australia its wider ecosystem already reaches more than 1 million homes through its eufy security brand.