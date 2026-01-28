TP-Link debuts 4K solar Tapo C660 KIT in Australia

TP-Link has launched the Tapo C660 KIT in Australia, a solar-powered outdoor security camera that records in 4K and uses a pan-and-tilt design with AI tracking.

The company said the model sits at the top of its new Tapo C6 Series of outdoor battery cameras. The range includes solar-powered and battery-operated options. TP-Link also highlighted models such as the Tapo C615F floodlight camera.

4K and tracking

TP-Link described the Tapo C660 KIT as a 4K Ultra HD camera with an 8MP sensor and 18x digital zoom. The company said the camera uses a motorised pan-and-tilt mechanism that offers 360° coverage.

TP-Link said the camera includes AI-powered detection and tracking for people, pets and vehicles. The company said users can set custom activity zones for alerts.

Night features

For night-time monitoring, TP-Link said the camera uses starlight colour night vision. The camera also includes a large-aperture lens and built-in spotlights, according to the company.

Solar and battery

TP-Link positioned the product around installation without wiring and without frequent charging. The company said the camera ships with a dedicated solar panel and a 10,000mAh rechargeable battery.

TP-Link said 45 minutes of direct sunlight can power a full day of operation under specified conditions. The company said the battery acts as backup during cloudy periods.

The company said the camera carries an IP65 weather-resistant rating. TP-Link said users can mount the solar panel separately from the camera. The kit includes a 3.8-metre cable, according to the company.

Recording and storage

TP-Link said the camera supports dual-band Wi‑Fi on 2.4GHz and 5GHz. It also supports continuous capture through a low-frame background recording mode, according to the company.

TP-Link said the device triggers full-quality recording when it detects motion. The company also listed two-way audio, plus a built-in sound and light alarm.

The Tapo C660 KIT works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for voice-activated viewing, according to TP-Link. For storage, TP-Link said the camera supports local microSD cards up to 512GB. It also offers an optional cloud service.

Market positioning

Solar-powered cameras have become a key category in consumer smart home security, particularly for properties where power points sit away from likely mounting points. Vendors have placed greater emphasis on battery life, wireless performance, and app-driven features such as person detection and activity zones.

Neville Wang, Managing Director, TP-Link Australia and New Zealand, said the company built the product around simplified upkeep and installation.

"Home security shouldn't demand constant attention. Too often, outdoor cameras promise peace of mind but end up creating more work through wiring, charging and ongoing maintenance. We saw a clear opportunity to simplify that experience without compromising on performance," said Neville Wang, Managing Director, TP-Link Australia and New Zealand.

"With the Tapo C660 KIT, we focused on delivering clear 4K footage, intelligent detection and solar-powered operation that can run day after day in real outdoor conditions. It's designed to be installed where it's needed, stay powered with minimal effort, and give people confidence that their home is being monitored, whether they're inside, away or asleep," said Wang.

TP-Link said the Tapo C660 KIT is available now in Australia through TP-Link and selected retailers.