Metal Slug MINI Robots launch in Australia, New Zealand

Amber Technology and Robosen Robotics have launched a range of officially licensed Metal Slug MINI Robots in Australia and New Zealand to mark the video game franchise's 30th anniversary.

Available for pre-order, the range includes four buildable robotic models based on vehicles from the series, as well as a collector's set containing all four. Individual models are priced at AUD $99, while the full set costs AUD $349.

The launch links a consumer robotics line to one of the best-known arcade game brands of the 1990s. First released by SNK in 1996, Metal Slug built a following through its hand-drawn visual style, fast gameplay and distinctive military vehicle designs.

Amber Technology, a distributor of technology products across Australia and New Zealand, is bringing the range to market locally with Robosen. The line is aimed at gamers, collectors and robotics enthusiasts.

The range

The collection includes LV Armour, Slug Armour, Slug Copter and Slug Mariner. Each is based on a vehicle from the Metal Slug games and is designed to be assembled by buyers rather than sold as a finished display piece.

That places the products between traditional memorabilia and hobby construction kits, while also tapping into the growing market for licensed merchandise built around established entertainment franchises. Robosen has previously worked with other intellectual properties in the consumer robot segment.

The collector's edition bundles the four units in a commemorative package aimed at dedicated fans. Pre-orders and pre-sales are available across Australia and New Zealand.

Franchise revival

The launch comes as SNK prepares to relaunch the NEOGEO home console platform with the AES+ system and the return of physical game cartridges, including Metal Slug. That broader revival places the merchandise release within a wider effort to reconnect audiences with a long-running arcade brand.

While the local announcement focused on the MINI Robots, the timing reflects how game publishers and licensing partners are extending older franchises beyond software and into physical products. Collectibles, replica hardware and branded accessories have become a regular part of how legacy game properties are marketed to fans.

For Amber Technology, the release adds a pop-culture product line to a business better known for audio-visual and media technology distribution. The company has operated across Australia and New Zealand since 1987.

Amber Technology General Manager, Major Retail, Alberto Zamudio, said: "For nearly three decades, Metal Slug has captured the imagination of gamers around the world, and its vehicle designs remain instantly recognisable to generations of players. This collection gives fans a new way to celebrate that legacy through hands-on building, collecting and showcasing. It combines nostalgia, creativity and robotics in a way that celebrates both the enduring appeal of Metal Slug and the innovation behind Robosen's products."

Local market

Australia and New Zealand remain active markets for gaming merchandise tied to long-established Japanese franchises, particularly those with roots in arcade and console history. Brands from the 1990s have retained value among collectors, while newer buyers often encounter them through reissues, compilations and licensed products.

The four models draw on some of the most recognisable machines in the series rather than its human characters. That choice reflects the franchise's strong visual identity, in which vehicles such as the Slug tank and its variants became central to its appeal.

Robosen describes its products as entertainment robots and has built a business around branded robotic items tied to well-known properties. The Metal Slug range extends that strategy into retro gaming, an area where nostalgia-led spending has remained strong across hardware, software and collectibles.

At AUD $99 each, the models sit at the premium end of the licensed toy and collectible segment, while the AUD $349 collector's set offers a bundled option for dedicated buyers.

The collection will reach stores in Australia and New Zealand in November 2026.