Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range

Dell Technologies has announced updates to its Alienware device ranges, bringing enhancements made through the latest generation of Intel processors, coming to Australia and New Zealand in the next few months.

The new gaming-focused Alienware products include the Area-51m, m15/m17, and G3/G5 15 laptops, and the Aurora pre-built gaming desktop.

Plus a sneak-peak at the new upcoming Alienware monitor



Area-51m

The Alienware Area-51m, based on the Legend industrial design, includes upgradeable and overclockable desktop-processors and graphics cards in a laptop form.

With the new 10th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series processors, Area-51m features 10 cores (a first on an Alienware laptop), 20 threads and up to 5.3GHz with Thermal Velocity Boost.

The laptop also includes Alienware’s new Cryo-Tech cooling technology which includes a honeycomb air-intake panel above the keyboard, larger fan blades and feet for better elevation.

On top of that, it includes vapour chamber cooling and up to 12-phase HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation on select configurations for gamers who enjoy lengthy session of high-demand games.

The Area-51m now offers AMD Radeon RX graphics as an option instead of NVIDIA.

The 17-inch screen has UHD and FHD panel options (up to 300Hz) for fast-action gameplay.

The keyboard features 1.7mm of key travel, N-key rollover technology and per-key RGB LED lighting that’s fully customisable.

The Area-51m will be releasing June 23 with a starting price tag around $4000.



m15 / m17

The Alienware m15 and m17 are a gaming laptop designed for portability with 15” and 17” screens, respectively.

Paired with the fastest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, this generation m15/m17 is unlocked for overclocking on the i9-10980HK processors.

They also include Alienware’s Cryo-tech cooling and its HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology.

The m17 includes NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-P graphics.

The m15/m17 feature options include up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, a Micro-SD media card reader, Thunderbolt 3 capable of PD fast charging, along with new internal graphic options for higher frames-per-second (NVIDIA GeForce/ AMD Radeon GPUs) and a High Endurance Clear Coat for stain resistance.

These will be released May 22, prices starting around the mid-late $3,000 depending on m15 or m17.



Aurora

The Aurora will include PCI-e liquid cooling for the graphics card, a first for Alienware.

It’s available on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics and will deliver up to a 19.5% temperature reduction and up to a 69.2% noise reduction.

With this new add, gamers and pros can now get liquid-cooled processors and liquid-cooled graphics.

Designed for tool-less upgrades, the Aurora boasts the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, HyperX FURY XMP DDR4 memory and an optional 1000W power supply.

There are also upgradeable configs for overclockers, including a new ambient light ring that adds a fully customisable 4th AlienFX lighting zone on Lunar Light models.

The desktop price starts at around $3,000.



Alienware has also announced its 25 Gaming 360Hz Monitor (AW2521H).

The 24.5-inch monitor has a 360Hz refresh rate coupled with NVIDIA G-SYNC.

The launch is planned for later this year.



G3 15 / G5 15

The Dell G3 and G5 15 laptops will be available with Intel’s latest 10th Gen H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA’s GeForce graphic cards.

Both laptops will offer 144 Hz display panels, with the G5 15 offering an optional 300Hz.

They will be available on May 22 with prices from late-$1000s to mid-$2000s.