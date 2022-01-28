Story image
Gaming
Alienware
Gaming Notebook
CES

Alienware launches new high-spec gaming notebook range

Today

Alienware’s latest range of gaming notebooks is set for launch over the next few months, with the first x-series notebooks launching today. 

The range includes the X-series and M-series notebooks. All notebooks in the series include 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30XX Series graphics, DDR5 memory, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 USB 4.0 port.

Launching today, the x15 R2 and x17 R2 offer DDR5 memory running up to 6400Mhz, and AlienFX stadium lighting. 

Alienware’s VP Vivian Lien says in a blog post that the M-series is optimised for power, while the X-series balances mobility and the latest gaming tech.

“As players multiply in every region of the world and we gear up for hotly anticipated new game releases in 2022, the hype has never been stronger with development and innovation to match – including major updates across our Alienware mobility family and peripheral ecosystem,” Lien declares.

The Alienware m17 includes a choice of Intel or Ryzen processor (the Ryzen option is delayed until April), as well as support for the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs
 
The x14 is Alienware’s thinnest notebook, yet it still manages to fit a battery with up to 11 hours of HD video playback (the company doesn’t translate that into gaming hours).  The x14 is the first of Alienware’s 14” notebooks to support NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC technologies to help battery life during gaming.  

The x14 also features 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors,  Intel Arc Graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU with 7-phase voltage regulation.

Alienware equipped the entire range with Dolby vision to bump up the visuals like brightness, colour vibrancy, contrast and details, while Dolby Atmos is renowned for providing 3D sound. Lien says players will always feel like they’re inside the game.

AT CES 2022 earlier this month, Alienware also announced a new 34” curved quantum dot QD-OLED gaming monitor, a new tri-mode wireless gaming headset and wireless gaming mouse.

“2022 is going to be big and we can’t wait to share updates along the way,” Lien says.

Australian pricing for the new X series and M Series range is below. New Zealand pricing was not provided.

  • Alienware x15 R2: AU$3,799 (available now)
  • Alienware x17 R2: AU$3,899 (available now)
  • Alienware x14: AU$2,999 (available from 11/02)
  • Alienware m15 R7 Intel edition: AU$2,999 (available from 25/02)
  • Alienware m15 R7 Ryzen edition: Pricing TBC (available from 15/04).
Related stories
Game review: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)>>
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Lines>>
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Pro Hybrid gaming headset>>
Game review: God of War (PC)>>
Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard in landmark deal>>
Hands-on review: Intel 12th-Gen Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K CPU>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Fortinet
Fortinet partners with Telecom Niue to increase network security
Fortinet has provided the island nation of Niue with a range of cybersecurity solutions in an effort to increase network communications among residents.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Older people targeted by ransomware while young adults fall for TikTok scams
New research from Avast has revealed that older and younger generations are being targeted by different online threats based on the primary device that they use to go online.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Advantage hires new senior cyber security engineer
Advantage has employed the services of Dr Bryce Antony in response to the increasing demand for cybersecurity mitigation strategies.>>
Story image
Malware
New Zealanders hit hard by trackers according to new Norton research
Online tracking and subsequent security threats have become increasingly prevalent in New Zealand, with NortonLifeLock research revealing some alarming statistics.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
2021 a year to remember for blockchain industry - report
Blockchain application research firm Huobi Research Institute has released its Global Blockchain Industry Overview and Trends 2021-2022 Annual Report.>>
Story image
Hootsuite
Social media user numbers swell to 58% of world's population, spurring social commerce boom
More than 58% of the global population now uses social media - so which platform is leading the pack?>>
Story image
Internet of Things
IoT technology set to help provide safer community housing
IoT technology is being utilised by Auckland community housing provider Community of Refuge Trust (CORT) to help 550+ of its tenants receive better, healthier homes.>>
Story image
Honeywell
Honeywell receives Rainbow Tick for diversity & inclusion in NZ
The company states, “We foster an inclusive environment in which all employees feel valued, respected and accepted.">>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Check Point Research reveals how hackers run token scams and 'Rug Pull' money - and how to avoid them
Check Point Research has revealed how scammers are altering smart contracts to create fraudulent tokens. They then use methods to "rug pull" money from people with altered smart contracts, leading to money heists.>>
Story image
Phishing
DHL tops list of companies most impersonated by criminals
Cybercriminals often impersonate brands to gain valuable data, and new research by Check Point Software has found DHL to be the brand most frequently imitated by cybercriminals. >>
Story image
Gaming
Alienware launches new high-spec gaming notebook range
Alienware says the M-series is optimised for power, while the X-series balances mobility and the latest gaming tech.>>
Story image
Telstra
Telstra deploys industry-first Ericsson Private 5G for enterprise
The first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G, an on-premise dedicated 5G network for enterprise utilising a single-server 5G dual-mode core, has been announced by Telstra and Ericsson.>>
Story image
Firewall
Avast launches a new firewall in latest product updates
Avast has announced a new firewall will be packaged with its latest free and premium product updates for Windows.>>
Story image
Training
Phishing emails in Q421 focused on everyday tasks - research
Phishing emails in the last quarter of 2021 were primarily focused on users' everyday tasks, new research has found.>>
Story image
VPN
Surfshark adds a website safety warning feature to its browser extension
Surfshark created website safety warning feature that encourages people to be more mindful about the data they are giving to websites and digital platforms.>>
Story image
Sony
Hands-on review: Sony WF-C500 earbuds>>
Story image
Music
Hands-on review: Belkin SOUNDFORM Rise and SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds>>
Story image
Open Source
The aftermath of Log4j - What can be done to protect businesses?>>
Story image
DDLS
The skills all aspiring IT professionals need in 2022>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard in landmark deal>>
Story image
Employee Experience
Global IT company named best employer in Australia and 16 other countries>>
Story image
Hyperscale
Carbon emissions driving cloud buying decisions - Gartner>>
Story image
Wearables
Wearables market to reach 344.9 million shipments in 2022, lead by sports and fitness trackers>>
Story image
Manufacturing
Four industries revolutionised by robots>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Meta says it's building the 'fastest supercomputer in the world'>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Lines>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)>>
Story image
Price Me
NZ Compare to acquire international comparison company PriceMe>>
Story image
Mobile Security
Mobile madness: Unpacking the business and personal risks of digital mobile in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
NZ tech sector has what it takes to attract international investment - industry boss>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: God of War (PC)>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Pro Hybrid gaming headset>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Major cryptocurrency losses for SMBs from BlueNoroff threat actor>>
More stories