Alienware launches new high-spec gaming notebook range

Today

Alienware’s latest range of gaming notebooks is set for launch over the next few months, with the first x-series notebooks launching today.

The range includes the X-series and M-series notebooks. All notebooks in the series include 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30XX Series graphics, DDR5 memory, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 USB 4.0 port.

Launching today, the x15 R2 and x17 R2 offer DDR5 memory running up to 6400Mhz, and AlienFX stadium lighting.

Alienware’s VP Vivian Lien says in a blog post that the M-series is optimised for power, while the X-series balances mobility and the latest gaming tech.

“As players multiply in every region of the world and we gear up for hotly anticipated new game releases in 2022, the hype has never been stronger with development and innovation to match – including major updates across our Alienware mobility family and peripheral ecosystem,” Lien declares.

The Alienware m17 includes a choice of Intel or Ryzen processor (the Ryzen option is delayed until April), as well as support for the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs



The x14 is Alienware’s thinnest notebook, yet it still manages to fit a battery with up to 11 hours of HD video playback (the company doesn’t translate that into gaming hours). The x14 is the first of Alienware’s 14” notebooks to support NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC technologies to help battery life during gaming.

The x14 also features 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, Intel Arc Graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU with 7-phase voltage regulation.

Alienware equipped the entire range with Dolby vision to bump up the visuals like brightness, colour vibrancy, contrast and details, while Dolby Atmos is renowned for providing 3D sound. Lien says players will always feel like they’re inside the game.

AT CES 2022 earlier this month, Alienware also announced a new 34” curved quantum dot QD-OLED gaming monitor, a new tri-mode wireless gaming headset and wireless gaming mouse.

“2022 is going to be big and we can’t wait to share updates along the way,” Lien says.

Australian pricing for the new X series and M Series range is below. New Zealand pricing was not provided.