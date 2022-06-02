FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
Gaming
AMD
Hardware
Graphics
GPU
Computers

AMD introduces FSR 2.0 giving gaming GPUs a boost

By Darren Price
Yesterday

Not only have AMD proudly announced their new line-up of Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, but the company has also unveiled the first games to support its FSR 2.0 technology.

Whilst news of news of AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards is exciting, the potential performance increase from FSR 2.0 for existing Radeon cards was what piqued my interest.

Let me step back a moment. With their RTX graphics cards, AMD's GPU rival, Nvidia, launched something called DLSS, or deep-learning super-sampling. The initial idea was that each game was run on a supercomputer somewhere with the quality difference between the high-resolution visuals and that of a lower resolution output fed into an AI algorithm. This data was used by the RTX GPU's Tensor cores to enhance frames rendered at a lower resolution allowing players to enjoy excellent visuals without the performance hit.

FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is AMD's answer to Nvidia's DLSS but this technology requires no supercomputers, nor is it exclusive to AMD GPUs. All it needs is coded support in games. This means anyone with a relatively recent card can get a performance boost for free courtesy of AMD.

There's a list of games that support/will support FSR 2.0, the first of which is Bethesda's time-bending first-person shooter, Deathloop. Also on the list is Microsoft Flight Simulator- a game that needs all the help it can get to improve performance on most GPUs.

This news is perfect timing as the test rig is currently being served by a Radeon RX 6600 XT plumbed into an Aorus 4K monitor. As I mentioned in my review of the Radeon RX 6600 XT, it's a great GPU for 1920x1080 gaming. But pushing pixels at 4K isn't really what the card is designed for. With prices sky-high at the moment, affordable 4K-capable graphics cards are few and far between.

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 gave me the perfect opportunity to return to Deathloop. I was keen to see what performance improvements AMD's new technology made running the game at 4K on the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Running Deathloop with ultra-settings in 4K gave me around 32 frames per second with FSR 2.0 switched off, which isn't bad really, but a far cry from the demands of the modern gamer. Switching FSR 2.0 on with the maximum performance setting increased the framerate to around 43 FPS, a speed that I found just about acceptable to play the game.

Dropping the settings to low (which still looks pretty go in 4K), with FSR 2.0 switched off, the framerate sat at around 50 frames per second. Switching FSR 2.0 back on increased the framerate to the low 70s but maxing out up to 100 FPS in some areas. These results show about twice the improvement that FSR 1.0 grants. You really can't complain about a 20 FPS increase for free, especially if it allows a game to breach that 60 FPS threshold running at 4K with an entry-level gaming GPU.

It's worth noting that whilst the technology involves upscaling from lower resolution, the resultant visuals using FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 seemed indistinguishable from that of the native resolution. The FSR 2.0 process replaces temporal anti-aliasing, and AMD suggests that some images will look even better as a result of the technology. My personal view is that nothing is for nothing, but most gamers do tend to set their visuals far higher than necessary sacrificing frame rate for very little or no quality gain. 

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 is a welcome update from AMD that Radeon graphics card owners should embrace. It's not ground-breaking but is free and allows gamers to get a little more out of their GPU investment. 

Related stories
Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new features
Hisense launches in New Zealand with new product range
Game preview: The Quarry (PC)
Dynabook refreshes Portégé X30L series with the Portégé X30L-K
Hands-on review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat
Hands-on review: WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Top stories
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new features
Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Laptop Go 2, adding to the company’s growing portfolio of Surface Laptop devices.
Story image
Google
Google announces new version of Chromecast with remote features
Google has announced its newest version of Chromecast, featuring a variety of new features and a new look.
Story image
Gaming
AMD introduces FSR 2.0 giving gaming GPUs a boost
Not only have AMD proudly announced their new line-up of Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, but the company has also unveiled the first games to support its FSR 2.0 technology.
Story image
Wireless
ComCom finds NZ broadband compares well with Australia
A new report published by the Commerce Commission has found New Zealand's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) compares well to Australia's National Broadband Network.
Story image
Hisense
Hisense launches in New Zealand with new product range
Consumer electronics and home entertainment brand Hisense has launched in New Zealand, bringing its range of TVs, refrigeration, and laundry products to Kiwi customers.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat
With its lightweight Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and RGB lit Pulsefire XL Mat, HyperX sets out to up your game and add a little colour to your desktop.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: The Quarry (PC)
On playing a bit of The Quarry, I began to understand why the game has got its own release rather than just being part of The Dark Pictures Anthology.
Story image
PaaS
New digital traffic light system to tackle construction defects
Smarter Defects Management launches its PaaS digital system and says it will revolutionise managing defects in the construction industry.
Story image
Wireless Nation
Wireless Nation, N4L provide 4G network to remote NZ schools
Wireless Nation and Network for Learning (N4L) have rolled out the Rural Connectivity Group’s (RCG) new 4G network to better connect three Chatham Islands schools.
Story image
WolfVision
WolfVision announces new range of visualisers
WolfVision has announced a new range of visualisers to help meet multiple industry demands for remote learning and educational solutions.
Story image
Microsoft
Māori and cyber safety - Examining an unsafe online climate and the need for action
Government-funded and non for profit research have proven over the years that there is a significant online risk for many minority communities in Aotearoa, with Māori often being singled out as a particularly vulnerable group.
Story image
Sustainability
The AI Forum helps NZ pave the way with AI sustainability practices
Non-profit organisation The AI Forum is helping Kiwis learn about addressing climate change issues through the use of AI technology.
Story image
Cybercrime
The ups and downs and runarounds of catching cybercriminals in NZ
We're becoming more and more aware of cybercrimes but how many criminals actually get caught? The New Zealand police explain why the answer is complicated.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
Microsoft NZ has teamed up with TupuToa to co-develop a cyber security employment programme specifically aimed at creating more diversity in Aotearoa's cybersecurity sector.
Story image
D-Link
D-Link launches new G415 Smart Router as part of EAGLE PRO AI range
D-Link A/NZ has announced the launch of its new G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router as part of the new EAGLE PRO AI Series.
Story image
Apple
Apple previews new features for users with disabilities
Apple says new software features that offer users with disabilities new tools for navigation, health and communication, are set to come out later this year.
Story image
Digital Transformation
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
The multi-year partnership will see SAP advance NZR with its organisational operations, team performance, fan experience and sustainability goals.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WIFI motherboard
It’s all change with Intel’s 12th generation CPUs. We have a new chipset in the 600-series, a new socket with the LGA 1700, and new DDR5 memory.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft backing Māori and Pacific wāhine in tech industry
A new initiative focused on getting Māori and Pacific wāhine into the tech industry and backed by Microsoft, NZTech and the government is calling for tech companies to get involved.
Story image
Digital Signage
MAXHUB's Digital Signage range to bolster boardroom productivity
The new MAXHUB Digital Signage technology is purpose-built to make every kind of team meeting more effective.
Story image
First Table
First Table set to revive restaurant commerce in NZ with platform launch
A new restaurant booking platform has launched in New Zealand, giving Kiwi diners the opportunity to save and book at a variety of restaurants around the country.
Story image
Wireless
WolfVision releases new Cynap Pure Mini screen sharing solution
WolfVision has launched the WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini, a new wireless screen sharing solution that looks to enable easier and more effective presentations.
Story image
Ransomware
Encryption: What it is, how it can help, and what to watch out for
When sending information on unprotected networks you leave your digital life, including bank and credit information, personally identifiable information and even social media login details, vulnerable to cybercriminals.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Could New Zealanders initiate a cyber attack from within?
The threat landscape is significantly increasing worldwide, and the opportunities it presents are a growing concern in Aotearoa.
Story image
Malware
Can SMEs run a hybrid work model securely in Aotearoa?
While the hybrid work model may have offered protection from COVID-19, have small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remained as safe from outside threats?
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils adaptive accessories for disability access
Microsoft is introducing an expansive Inclusive Tech Lab to give people with disabilities greater access to technology through new software features and adaptive accessories.
Story image
Gaming
PNY launches XLR8 Gaming EPIX memory products in A/NZ
PNY has launched its XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ DDR4 Silver 3200MHz and 3600MHz memory products in Australia and New Zealand.
Story image
Mobility
Tyson Beckford partners with Element Case on new AppleWatch band
Celebrity Tyson Beckford has collaborated with STM Brands' Element Case brand to create a rugged new accessory.
Story image
Gaming
Mastercard users can now use rewards points in gaming
Mastercard has launched Mastercard Gamer Xchange (MGX), allowing APAC consumers to convert their rewards points into gaming currency.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Google to enter the smartwatch market with the Google Pixel Watch
Google has provided a first look at its new Google Pixel Watch, which is set to make an entry into the competitive smartwatch market.
Story image
Phishing
WhatsApp and QR codes the next scam threat - report
KnowBe4 has warned it expects to see an increase in QR Codes and the WhatsApp chat platform being used for phishing and other scams. 
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, are teaming up to develop improved detection of land use and forest cover change in New Zealand.
Story image
Mobility
Hands-on review: STM laptop bags
The advent of hybrid working has meant we need laptop bags. We got our hands on two of the most popular laptop bags from STM.
Story image
Surveillance
i-PRO releases smallest AI-based surveillance camera on the market
The new i-PRO mini network camera is now available, with a pocket-sized form factor and full AI analytics functionality.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair 32GB Vengeance 5200MHz DDR5 DRAM kit
Corsair’s Vengeance 5200MHz DDR5 DRAM offers PC users an entry-level upgrade to the new memory standard allowing them to get a little bit more out of their new Alder Lake CPUs.
Story image
InternetNZ
Govt must step up to police social media - InternetNZ boss
A technology industry leader is urging the government not to shy away from policing social media platforms in New Zealand.
Story image
Wireless
Sony to bring new 1000X series WH-1000XM5 headphones to the market
Sony has announced the newest edition of its award-winning wireless headphones, with the 1000X series WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling model.
Story image
PIJF
The path to bolstering supply chain security in New Zealand
A significant amount of today's business and leisure activity relies on IT supply chains. From complex international freight trades to local small business distribution channels, any supply chain that involves IT infrastructure serves as a crucial tool in our daily lives. 
Story image
Sony
Sony launches LinkBuds S - the latest model in the series
Sony says the LinkBuds S will give users a unique sound experience through sensor and spatial sound technology, even in AR games.
Story image
Storage
Why how you store data could make or break your business
Data storage can often be a low priority but the consequences can be devastating. Why is this so important and what should NZ companies be thinking about?
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital expands its WD_Black range of NVMe solid-state drives with the WD_Black SN770 Game Drive.
Story image
TUANZ
TUANZ to address rural connectivity at 2022 symposium
TUANZ is hosting the Rural Connectivity Symposium for the first time in person since 2019, providing a forum to discuss the state of rural connectivity.
Story image
Digital Marketing
Getty Images delves into the world of NFTs with Candy Digital
Getty Images and Candy Digital, the next-generation digital collectible company, have announced a new multi-year partnership agreement.
Story image
Chorus
Chorus and Nokia launches first trial of 25G PON broadband
Chorus and Nokia have announced the successful demonstration of 25 gigabit per second fibre (Gbps) broadband technology at the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland. 