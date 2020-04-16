f5-nz logo
Story image

Apple announces new iPhone SE, the 'most affordable' iPhone yet

16 Apr 2020
Nick Forrester
Share:

Apple has today announced its newest iPhone offering, the second-generation iPhone SE.

Starting at RRP NZD$799, Apple says its latest product is the most affordable iPhone.

The phone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, and comes with Touch ID for industry-leading security. 

It is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic to handle the most demanding tasks, and features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, according to Apple, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance. 

iPhone SE comes in three colours — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED, can come with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and will be available for pre-order beginning Saturday, 18 April in New Zealand.

Features 

The display 

iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminium and durable glass design. The phone is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

Apple says its 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light for a more paper-like viewing experience. 

The vibrant wide colour gamut Retina HD display offers incredible colour accuracy, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback. 
 

The Home button returns

iPhone SE also brings back the familiar Home button designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID. 
 

The A13 Bionic Chip

Introduced with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple says the A13 Bionic is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

A13 Bionic was built with a focus on machine learning, with a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller.

Together, A13 Bionic and iOS 13 enable new intelligent apps that make use of machine learning and Core ML. 
 

The battery

iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, giving customers up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes. 

Lightning-fast download speeds are available with Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE Advanced. Dual SIM with eSIM provides the flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line.
 

The camera 

The camera is a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera, and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock even more benefits of computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.

Using machine learning and monocular depth estimation, iPhone SE also takes Portraits with the front camera. 

Next-generation Smart HDR comes to iPhone SE, with the ability to re-light recognised subjects in a frame for more natural-looking images with stunning highlight and shadow details. 

Videos are even more immersive with stereo audio recording and cinematic video stabilisation on the front and rear cameras. 

The rear camera supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range comes to iPhone SE for more highlight details up to 30fps. 

Related stories:
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
Google leads donations as tech sector pledges US$1.4 billion to COVID-19 crisis
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
Apple's new iPad Pro features LiDAR tech for immersive AR
Apple gives MacBook Air one more tune up
Apple rolls out new App Store restrictions in response to COVID-19
Dig deeper:
Story image
Hands on review: AirFly Pro - the Bluetooth tool you didn’t know you needed
Have you ever turned on the TV late at night while your flatmates are asleep and thought, ‘I wish I can just connect my AirPods or my wireless headphones to the TV?’ The AirFly Pro does just that. More
Story image
Report: Majority of New Zealanders exposed to cyber crime
It's not enough to simply have anti-virus software installed on a laptop anymore.More
Story image
Fitbit's Charge 4 features inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay
Fitbit’s renowned Charge fitness tracker is welcoming the fourth iteration to its product line – the Charge 4.More
Story image
Trade Me outlaws all 'non-essential' items, announces strict new guidelines
In addition to severely limiting the items which can be traded on the site, Trade Me has also made all payments contactless, and limited item delivery to courier services (no pick-ups).More
Story image
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
Kiwi startup announces 2020 launch of rental marketplace app
The app, which will allow New Zealanders to lend and rent everyday items, helps in the effort to halt the increasing trend of throwing things away when not used on a regular basis, and provides a means for the items collecting dust on the shelf to become useful again.More
Story image
Hands on review: AirFly Pro - the Bluetooth tool you didn’t know you needed
Have you ever turned on the TV late at night while your flatmates are asleep and thought, ‘I wish I can just connect my AirPods or my wireless headphones to the TV?’ The AirFly Pro does just that. More
Story image
Report: Majority of New Zealanders exposed to cyber crime
It's not enough to simply have anti-virus software installed on a laptop anymore.More
Story image
Fitbit's Charge 4 features inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay
Fitbit’s renowned Charge fitness tracker is welcoming the fourth iteration to its product line – the Charge 4.More
Story image
Trade Me outlaws all 'non-essential' items, announces strict new guidelines
In addition to severely limiting the items which can be traded on the site, Trade Me has also made all payments contactless, and limited item delivery to courier services (no pick-ups).More
Story image
Nanogirl launches online STEM learning programme for self-isolated Kiwis
The team at Nanogirl have launched an online learning platform for Kiwi kids to help get them through the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
Kiwi startup announces 2020 launch of rental marketplace app
The app, which will allow New Zealanders to lend and rent everyday items, helps in the effort to halt the increasing trend of throwing things away when not used on a regular basis, and provides a means for the items collecting dust on the shelf to become useful again.More
Story image
Cybercriminals most likely to impersonate Apple, Netflix in phishing attacks
Cybercriminals are most likely to impersonate major global tech companies like Apple, Netflix, Yahoo, WhatsApp and PayPal in order to trick people to clicking links or downloading attachments in malicious phishing emails.More
Story image
Vodafone seeing traffic increasing up to 100% more than February
Vodafone says it has added more capacity and has changed the way it manages voice and data traffic across the network.More
Story image
The COVID-19 fight: InternetNZ to hold online meeting on contact tracing technology
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced contact tracing technology will be one of the three pillars in New Zealand's strategy to contain COVID-19.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Visme, a graphics design tool for creating awesome content
Visme is the ultimate enabler for those of us who have the desire to create visually stunning presentations but who need a helping hand to make them look truly professional.More
Story image
Asia home to half of the world's internet users
Asia has 2.3 billion internet users, which equated to 50.3% of the world’s internet user population.More
Story image
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another addition to its gaming notebook line, the Zephyrus G14.More
Story image
How 3SIXT became a $250m consumer electronics success
We follow the fascinating journey over six years of the Australian consumer electronics brand 3SIXT.More
Story image
COVID-19: ChristchurchNZ announces $200,000 business support subsidy
The subsidy is being delivered as part of a wider business support package during phase one of a Christchurch Economic Recovery Package.More
Story image
DataRobot offers free AI platform to help fight COVID-19
"We're inspired by the passion of our employees, customers, partners, and the data science community who all have expressed interest in identifying ways to help address this global pandemic."More
Story image
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
With COVID-19 resulting in many countries going into lockdown, more people are transitioning to working and studying remotely, putting more pressure on internet infrastructure around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co GripCase Bundle for Nintendo Switch
As soon as I unboxed the GripCase Bundle, it was obvious that the product was of high quality, and that the team at Skull & Co seemed to have thought of everything to maximise comfort and extended handheld playability.More
Story image
COVID-19: Contactless payment limit increased to $200
PaymentsNZ says the change will be progressively rolled out ‘over the coming days’, but may take weeks in some cases due to the number of cards, payment terminals and businesses involved. More
Story image
3D printing offers hope to healthcare workers during COVID-19
3D printing has been utilised by medical institutions and staff on the frontlines to solve immediate challenges around safety as stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) drop.More
Story image
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
Story image
Game review - One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
It's a decent Dynasty Warriors type game that fans of the anime and manga will enjoy a lot.More
Story image
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish as possible?More
Story image
Hands-on review: ROG-STRIX-RX5700XT-O8G-Gaming GPU
Is this the best value graphics card for 1440p gaming? We find outMore
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil 3 - the remake
I liked the action in Resident Evil 3 since it kept me on my toes the whole time while I was playing through it. Sure some enemies can be a tough challenge, but the hard difficulty is what makes Resident Evil games stand out.More
Story image
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip hits A/NZ this week
It's already available for preorder, and will hit stores on 3 April.More
Story image
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
Of the top five PC vendors, Apple was hit hardest in Q1 as its shipments fell by over 20% to 3.2 million units.More
Story image
Unprepared: Many work-from-home policies only created in last 30 days
"This is very much a wake-up call. Much of the job loss we have seen is a direct result of a lack of preparation on the part of companies that should have known better."More
Latest Ford and Volkswagen smart cars pose 'serious' privacy and security risk
A consumer goods testing company says its testing of both the latest Ford Focus and Volkswagen Polo indicated the new technology offered in the cars renders users vulnerable to security and privacy breaches.More
Game Review: Doom Eternal (PC)
Doom Eternal does not hold back, bathing the screen in blood at every opportunity. More
2degrees to slash 120 jobs as COVID-19 impacts set in
2degrees is proposing to cut 10% of its 1200-person workforce, in response to the evolving Covid-19 crisis. More
No surprise: Vodafone calls and data usage up as week three of lockdown sets in
Calls and data usage on the Vodafone network remain high, according to Vodafone NZ who has released its latest network report in week 3 of lockdown. More
Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
HPE NZ posts net profit in FY19 results, improving on prior year's loss
HPE New Zealand has revealed its financial results for the financial year ending 31 October, seeing a net profit when compared to FY18's net loss.More
Remote working tips from a cybersecurity advisor
The world as we know it is changing, and the “office” is now everywhere. Safety, security and best practices should always be at the forefront of this change, now and in the future.More
Game review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is still one of the best Microsoft exclusives out there. If you are a PC or Xbox One owner, you do not want to miss out on this rare masterpiece.More
Hands-on review: NVIDIA Shield TV
Nvidia’s Shield TV is easily a recommended Android TV solution, especially if you are a PC gamer and want to easily play your games on the lounge TV.  More
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Mastercard extends free access to STEM curriculum for girls
Mastercard and education firm Scholastic have expanded free access to Mastercard’s STEM curriculum designed for 8-12 year-old girls.More
Opportunity knocks for robotics in world of COVID-19
ABI Research highlights that while manufacturing opportunities are down, the worlds of disinfecting, surveillance and delivery are opening.More
Google leads donations as tech sector pledges US$1.4 billion to COVID-19 crisis
Google is leading the way in donations, with around $800 million donated to date.More
Cyclone named essential NZ supplier for online learning devices
The Ministry of Education has selected Cyclone as one of a handful of essential business suppliers for devices and technologies used in distance and online learning.More
Sony unveils newest additions to wireless headphone range
The range includes new over-ear and wireless earbuds for the discerning audiophile.More
Game review: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)
This is a charming game with a beautiful art style, but it's definitely on the grindy side.More
Kiwis put off major purchases over COVID-19 financial stress
In response to concerns of the pandemic, Kiwis will put off major purchases, including personal devices and computers.More
More stories