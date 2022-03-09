Apple announces newest iPhone SE

Apple has today announced the newest iPhone SE in its arsenal, mixing some of the best new iPhone technology with an iconic design.

The new phone will come with the iOS 15 software capabilities and other upgrades, including the performance of A15 Bionic for advanced camera and editing operations. Apple also says the phone will have 5G, longer battery life and improved durability for a more versatile user experience.

It will come in three colour schemes to choose from, which are midnight, starlight and red.

"iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance and affordable price," says Apple vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing Kaiann Drance.

"This year we've built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 line-up that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles and Deep Fusion," he says.

The new 5G technology will allow consumers to access key services such as streaming and app use with a higher degree of ease and quality. Drance says this, coupled with other features, makes Apple's technology stand out.

"With 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher-quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do."

At a closer glance, the features include:

A15 Bionic: The ultimate smartphone chip

An advanced chip that contains a powerful 6-core CPU making it the fastest CPU in a smartphone. It also contains two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, making the iPhone SE up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8 and even faster compared to older models.

4.7-inch display

An aerospace-grade aluminium and glass design, along with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Familiar home button and touch ID.

5G technology capabilities

5G allows users to take advantage of the latest generation of wireless technology, with faster uploads and downloads, lower latency and better experiences.

iOS 15 enhancement

Integrated iOS 15 technology helps keep applications connected and intelligent.

Eco-friendly

The iPhone SE is made with recycled materials, including 100% recycled rare earth elements in the Taptic Engine and audio magnets, 100% recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine and 100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board.

The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in midnight, starlight and red starting at NZ$799 RRP inc. GST. Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone SE beginning at 2:00 am NZDT on Saturday, 12 March, with availability beginning Friday, 18 March.