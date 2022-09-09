Apple announces the new Apple watch ultra - For the outdoors

Apple has announced the new Apple watch ultra.

The Apple watch ultra comes with a 49mm titanium case, flat sapphire front crystal with a large, bright display.

Battery life lasts up to 36 hours and extends to 60 hours under the low-power setting.

The Wayfinder watch face includes a compass built into the dial.

“Inspired by explorers and athletes from around the world, we created an entirely new category of Apple watch designed for new and extreme environments, it’s the most rugged and capable Apple watch yet,” says Apple, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.

“Apple Watch Ultra is a versatile tool that empowers users to push their boundaries with adventure, endurance and exploration.”

Brighter and stronger

Apple says the Apple watch ultra is made from aerospace-grade titanium, which provides durability and corrosion resistance.

The action button is easily customised for instant access to features, including workouts, compass waypoints and backtrack, built-in microphones and wind noise-reduction algorithms.

New bands designed for the outdoors

Apple says the trail loop band is a thin, light band that is soft, flexible, and made for extreme sports.

The Ocean Band has an optional extra-long tail, made from a flexible fluoroelastomer, that allows users to wear it over a wetsuit.

Endurance sports and elite athletes

The Apple watch includes features such as heart rate zones, custom workouts, GPS, data training (powered by watch OS9) and a race route later this year.

Activities such as swimming, biking or running the multisport workout include autodetection to switch between exercises. In addition, long battery life for users to complete a long-course triathlon, consisting of a 2.4 km swim, 180 km bike ride and full marathon at 42.2 km.

Explorers and water sports

Suitable for water sports, it is a technical tool for adventurers and explorers, built with a compass app in watchOS 9, hybrid view, analog compass dial and digital view.

The on-wrist operating temperature is designed for extreme and remote locations, -20° C (-4° F ) to 55° C (131° F).

Additional features

Health features include heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood oxygen apps, activity rings, mindfulness, health, safety, navigation features and temperature sensing, enabling improved period predictions for users who menstruate with iOS 16 and watchOS 9. In addition, cycle Tracking users can now receive a notification if their logged cycle history shows a possible deviation.

Another feature mentioned by Apple is crash detection. For example, if users dialing the emergency services and are unresponsive, emergency responders will receive the user’s device location, which is also shared with emergency contacts.