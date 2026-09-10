Apple launches AirPods 5 with active noise cancellation

Apple has introduced AirPods 5, with the new earbuds bringing active noise cancellation to Apple's lowest-priced model. A second version was also launched, with a wireless charging case and added controls.

AirPods 5 use an open-ear design that sits outside the ear canal, a format that has traditionally offered weaker noise blocking than in-ear models. Apple says the new product cuts up to 50 per cent more outside noise than AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation.

Apple is also adding a revised transparency mode, adaptive audio and conversation awareness, which lowers playback volume when the wearer starts speaking.

Audio and AI

Beyond noise control, Apple has reworked the sound system with a new acoustic design and a next-generation version of Adaptive EQ. It says this improves detail, broadens the fit range across different ear shapes and supports Personalised Spatial Audio.

The earbuds are also more closely tied to Apple's broader artificial intelligence push. When paired with a compatible iPhone, AirPods 5 can be used for hands-free access to Siri AI, including requests based on messages, emails and other personal context stored on the device.

Users can respond to Siri with head gestures, nodding for yes or shaking for no. Apple is also extending Live Translation across the AirPods line-up, allowing wearers to hear conversations in their preferred language after setting up the feature in the Translate app and downloading the required languages.

Those functions depend on Apple Intelligence and supported hardware, so not every buyer will get the full software feature set from the new earbuds alone. Siri AI is being introduced in beta, and language and regional support remain limited.

Apple is releasing two versions of the product. Standard AirPods 5, while AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case.

Two models

The higher-priced model adds swipe volume control on the stem, which Apple says is a first for its open-ear AirPods range. It also offers longer battery life, with up to five hours of playback with noise cancellation switched on from a single charge and up to 22 hours with the case.

The wireless charging case supports Apple Watch chargers, Qi-compatible chargers and USB-C. Both versions also improve dust, sweat and water resistance, according to Apple.

The announcement reflects a broader pattern in consumer electronics, with manufacturers bringing features once reserved for premium devices into lower-priced products. For Apple, that means using AirPods to widen access to AI-linked services as well as audio improvements.

AirPods have become an important accessory category for Apple, alongside the iPhone and Apple Watch in its personal devices business. By lowering the entry price for noise cancellation and software-linked functions, the company is targeting buyers who may not want to step up to AirPods Pro.

Materials focus

Apple also used the launch to highlight environmental measures in the product's design and production. It says AirPods 5 contain 40 per cent recycled material overall, including 70 per cent recycled plastic in the wireless charging case and 100 per cent recycled cobalt in the battery.

Manufacturing uses 35 per cent renewable energy across the supply chain, Apple says, and the packaging is fully fibre-based.

Dave Pakula, Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, outlined the company's position on the new model. "We're thrilled that with AirPods 5, we're able to bring Active Noise Cancellation - one of our most beloved features - to our most affordable AirPods," Pakula said.

He also linked the earbuds to Apple's software strategy. "Both AirPods 5 models deliver a world-class listening experience and enable features like Live Translation for even more people. Paired with Siri AI, AirPods are a game changer for unlocking powerful hands-free capabilities," he said.