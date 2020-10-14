Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability

Apple has today announced a new fleet of iPhones, coming in different shades, sizes and features, but all with 5G capability and the A14 Bionic processor.

Four devices were unveiled at a virtual event in Cupertino today: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All ship with the new MagSafe mechanism on the back of the device, offering high-powered wireless charging and opening the door to an ecosystem of third party accessories.

In an effort to reduce its carbon emissions, Apple has removed the power adapter and EarPods from all iPhone packaging.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

These two premium offerings feature the largest edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays yet on an iPhone, with a 6.1 inch and 6.7-inch display for the Pro and the Pro Max, respectively.

The iPhone Pro Max offers the largest display ever on an iPhone, reaching nearly 3.5 million pixels, and leverages an OLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness.

The latest A14 Bionic processor allows for end-to-end Dolby Vision video watching experience, with up to 60 fps.

Both models feature an enhanced camera system, powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

The triple camera array on the back of the device is back, featuring wide, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, as well as a LiDAR depth-sensing scanner which can measure light distance and use pixel depth information of a scene.

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max ship with a 16-core neural engine alongside the Bionic chip, which boosts performance by 80% and is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second.

Both devices will be available in four stainless steel finishes, including graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue, and ship with local storage varying from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The iPhone 12 will begin at NZ$1,899, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $2,099.

iPhone 12 and iPhone12 mini

The new standard editions of iPhone’s latest generation, these two offerings are functionally identical, with the only difference being the smaller size for the mini.

They feature edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays and a Ceramic Shield front cover, providing more durability and drop protection. They also ship with the A134 Bionic processor, as well as a dual-camera system.

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch display, while the mini comes with a compact 5.4-inch screen. These displays deliver a two million-to-one contrast ratio for true blacks and HDR viewing experience.

iPhone 12 is 11% thinner than its predecessor and comes in five finishes: blue, green, black, white and red.

Both phones will be available with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage, with the iPhone 12 starting at NZ$ 1,499 and the iPhone 12 mini starting at $1,349.