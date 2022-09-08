FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
iOS
Apple
Apple iPhone
5G
Camera

Apple reveals more details on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

By Mitchell Hageman
Today

Apple has announced more details on the highly anticipated iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The company's recent announcement revealed that the new model will be the most advanced Pro line-up ever. 

It will feature Dynamic Island, a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone and the Always-On display. 

The phone is also powered by A16 Bionic, which Apple says is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. This will help deliver all-day battery life and further image and graphical capabilities.

There will also be the addition of a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that is said to dramatically improve low-light photos.

When looking at performance, Apple says that with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, the new 6-core CPU is up to 40% faster than the competition and can easily handle demanding workloads.

Along with the technical specs, Apple has said there would also be a focus on safety, with the new devices containing the Crash Detection feature to detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services.

5G connectivity will also be a prominent feature. 5G on iPhone now extends to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks. eSIM also allows users to connect or transfer their existing plans digitally, is a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card and allows for multiple mobile plans on a single device.

iOS 16 will also feature, with a reimagined Lock Screen and new communication, sharing and intelligence features.

In line with other recent Apple announcements, the company has said that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are designed to minimise their impact on the environment, with 100% recycled rare earth elements used in all magnets, including those used in MagSafe, and 100% recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine.

 Apple senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak says that the new model brings a brand new and improved experience to iPhone users.

"Our customers count on their iPhone every day and with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we're delivering more advancements than any other iPhone. iPhone 14 Pro introduces a camera system that empowers every user from the casual user to the professional to take their best photos and video, and innovative new technologies like the Always-On display and the Dynamic Island, which offers new interactions for notifications and activities," he says.

"Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most. And with the incredibly powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip and all-day battery life, this is the best iPhone yet."

Related stories
Apple announces the next generation of AirPods Pro
Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Samsung and Spark switch on 5G in over 20 Auckland suburbs
OPPO reveals new Smartphone, Pad and IoT products for Australasian market
Vodafone NZ to switch off 3G network by end of 2024
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone
Top stories
Story image
iOS
Apple reveals more details on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The company's recent announcement revealed that the new model will be the most advanced Pro line-up ever.
Story image
Audio
Apple announces the next generation of AirPods Pro
Apple has announced the next generation of AirPods Pro. The company says the new technology harnesses the power of the new h2 chip, while also providing noise cancellation and a transparency mode. 
Story image
Bose
Hands-on review: Bose Frames Tempo Style Bluetooth audio sports sunglasses
The Bose Frames Tempo Style sunglasses look very good. The best-looking of the entire Frames range, in my opinion.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop
Lenovo has already proven itself in 2-in-1 laptops but decided to push its lineup by launching the new Yoga 7i Gen.
Story image
Belkin
Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
With its sleek looks and innovative design, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe was an accessory found on the countertop of a Scandinavian kitchen.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (PlayStation 5)
2022 comes around, and The Last of Us has been re-released again. Now you can play The Last of Us Part 1 remake exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Bonelk Gaming Laptop Stand
Nowadays, having a half-decent office setup at home is more important than ever. Australian company Bonelk targets both home workers and gamers with much of its range.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Saints Row (PC)
The Saints are back in this reboot/prequel, of the over-the-top open-world crime series simply titled Saints Row.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Free WFH wireless headphones
Whether it’s a whiny husband, a clingy dog or a sick offspring, you will be happy to get some enforced peace and quiet, courtesy of JBL’s Free WFH Wireless headphones.
Story image
AWS
AWS re/Start graduates to help fill the skills gap in Aotearoa
Amazon Web Services has recently celebrated the graduation of newly certified tech professionals from the AWS re/Start course in Aotearoa.
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra Talk 65 headset
Jabra has always designed good-quality headphones, and they have taken this even further with their new essential headset for mobile workers.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Digimon Survive (PlayStation 5)
Since there’s little actual gameplay in Digimon Survive, the biggest draw card to the game is its long and interesting story.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (PS4 & PS5)
Earlier this year, Bandai Namco already gave ‘90s kids something to celebrate when it released Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. This was a remake of the two original Klonoa games that were released for PSOne and PS2.
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone
With its new range of foldable phones, Samsung has definitely brought a vibrant new energy to the smartphone market.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Sweet Transit (PC Steam early access)
Team 17’s Sweet Transit invites players to build a thriving colony in a world whereby trains are the only form of transport.
Story image
Malware
Research shows attacks on the gaming industry are getting worse
Web application attacks in the gaming sector have grown by 167% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, according to new research from Akamai.
Story image
Servers
New Zealand cloud provider challenges Google's claims on data control for region
A Wellington cloud services provider says Google's claim it will offer New Zealanders complete control over their own data is not true.
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X5 smartphone
With the release of the new OPPO Find X5 in March, we got the opportunity to explore another one of their premium devices.
Story image
Sustainability
NZ program recovers and recycles more than 177 tonnes of e-waste
The TechCollect NZ pilot program says its milestone of recovering and recycling more than 177 tonnes of ICT e-waste recognises the efforts of many.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
Conversion kings Nixxies take Insomniac’s web-swinging PlayStation 5 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and polish it up for PC.
Story image
Gaming
Attacks on gaming companies more than double over past year
The State of the Internet report shows gaming companies and gamer accounts are at risk, following a surge in web application attacks post pandemic.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Chromebook and tablet shipments see another rapid decline for the year
According to research from Canalys PC Analysis, Chromebook and tablet shipments have fallen for the fourth quarter in a row for Q2 of 2022.
Story image
Samsung
New range of Samsung Smart Watches announced with health focus
Samsung has announced new additions to its SmartWatch portfolio, with the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro to be released in late August.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC
The DLC is based on the 3DS game Happy Home designer. Back then, while the game was popular, it was a little weird that the game was released as a standalone game.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS
Who hasn't wanted to own a powerful vacuum cleaner that fits perfectly into the design of their home?
Story image
Home security
Hands-on review: Eufy Wire-Free Dual Cam Video Doorbell 2K
We have had our house secured by Eufy products for over seven months now. We love the brand, and it has never let us down.
Story image
Smartphone
Samsung introduces new generation of foldable smartphones
Samsung has unveiled its new range of Galaxy Z smartphones, bringing new developments to the company’s foldable smartphone portfolio.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 75 headphones
These new headphones are engineered to offer you a flexible and enjoyable experience through their impressive battery, connectivity, sound quality, and many other features.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Flip 6 portable speaker
Once you switch it on, and listen away for up to 12 hours, you will quickly realise that this is a little speaker looking for a party.
Story image
PIJF
Aotearoa's new Privacy Commissioner shares focus moving forward
In early June 2022, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announced the appointment of the new Privacy Commissioner.
Story image
Distribution
Garmin expands NZ footprint with new Auckland distribution centre
The facility at Goodman’s Highbrook Business Park will be fully operational from October 2022 and features 3,586sqm of warehouse space.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: Xencelabs Graphic Display Tablet
Xencelabs seemed to show up out of nowhere on the market. I had no idea who they were or what they were about, but I was very intrigued.
Story image
Arlo
Hands-on review: Arlo Go 2 security camera
In my humble opinion, Arlo Go 2 offers security for anyone needing to keep a remote eye on prized possessions or premises at different locations.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stray (PlayStation 5)
Stray is a new unique 2022 video game where you control a cute ginger cat. As a person that feeds eight stray cats, I knew Stray was a game that I really needed to play.
Story image
Dark web
Beware the darkverse and its cyber-physical threats
A darkverse of criminality hidden from law enforcement could quickly evolve to fuel a new industry of metaverse-related cybercrime.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Rollerdrome (PC)
The game’s visuals take the cel-shaded design style up a notch, looking more like comic book pages than an animated cartoon.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Campfire Audio X Astell & Kern Pathfinder earphones
The Pathfinder earphones, or IEMs (in-ear monitors), are a collaboration between premium earphone manufacturer Campfire Audio and the high-fidelity digital audio system gurus at Astell & Kern.
Story image
Smartphone
OPPO releases ColorOS 13 operating system globally
OPPO has officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13.
Story image
5G
Vodafone NZ to switch off 3G network by end of 2024
Vodafone New Zealand intends to have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G by the end of August 2024, at which point it will begin to shut down its legacy 3G network.
Story image
Phishing
Norton research finds NZ threat landscape diversifying on social media
Norton's quarterly report has highlighted the seriousness of the threat landscape in New Zealand.
Story image
Cybercrime
How protected are migrants and refugees from cybercrime in Aotearoa?
Recent research has found that more than 35% of Kiwis are affected by scams weekly, so do migrants and refugees have equitable access to tools that will help protect them online?
Story image
Huawei
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch Fit 2 and Huawei Band 7
Huawei has recently released a fresh line-up of products, and the new Watch Fit 2 and Band 7 are two options for anyone looking at buying a solid, affordable smart watch or fitness tracker in time for summer.
Story image
SmartWatch
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch D smart watch
The Huawei Watch D is the latest flagship smart watch from the Chinese tech giant, and it's further proof that the company is more than capable of competing with the likes of Samsung and Apple in the highly competitive wearable market.