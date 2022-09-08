Apple reveals more details on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple has announced more details on the highly anticipated iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The company's recent announcement revealed that the new model will be the most advanced Pro line-up ever.

It will feature Dynamic Island, a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone and the Always-On display.

The phone is also powered by A16 Bionic, which Apple says is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. This will help deliver all-day battery life and further image and graphical capabilities.

There will also be the addition of a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that is said to dramatically improve low-light photos.

When looking at performance, Apple says that with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, the new 6-core CPU is up to 40% faster than the competition and can easily handle demanding workloads.

Along with the technical specs, Apple has said there would also be a focus on safety, with the new devices containing the Crash Detection feature to detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services.

5G connectivity will also be a prominent feature. 5G on iPhone now extends to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks. eSIM also allows users to connect or transfer their existing plans digitally, is a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card and allows for multiple mobile plans on a single device.

iOS 16 will also feature, with a reimagined Lock Screen and new communication, sharing and intelligence features.

In line with other recent Apple announcements, the company has said that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are designed to minimise their impact on the environment, with 100% recycled rare earth elements used in all magnets, including those used in MagSafe, and 100% recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine.

Apple senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak says that the new model brings a brand new and improved experience to iPhone users.

"Our customers count on their iPhone every day and with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we're delivering more advancements than any other iPhone. iPhone 14 Pro introduces a camera system that empowers every user from the casual user to the professional to take their best photos and video, and innovative new technologies like the Always-On display and the Dynamic Island, which offers new interactions for notifications and activities," he says.

"Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most. And with the incredibly powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip and all-day battery life, this is the best iPhone yet."