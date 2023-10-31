Apple supercharges 24inch iMac with new M3 chip

Apple recently unveiled its latest upgrade to the renowned 24-inch iMac, enhancing it with the M3 chip to boost its performance and capabilities. The new iMac promises enhanced performance, notable for being twice as fast as its immediate predecessor equipped with an M1 chip. This notable leap in speed and efficiency is facilitated by the new Apple silicone, packaged in a thin design available in an array of vibrant colours.

Powered by the M3 chip, the new iMac is configured for optimal speed, whether for multitasking, image and video creation, or for gaming. An upgrade from its Intel-based version will result in speed increases of up to 2.5 times for 27-inch models and 4 times faster for the 21.5-inch model. For gaming enthusiasts, the M3 chip offers graphic features such as hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, creating a highly realistic gaming experience.

For Intel-based iMac users looking to upgrade, the new iMac provides a significant increase in performance and features. New iMac users will enjoy four times faster performance compared to the bestselling 24-inch all-in-one PC with an Intel Core i7 processor. Additional features include a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display, a top-rated camera, speakers, and mics, and the advanced technologies incorporated in the Apple silicone, such as the Neural Engine and media engine.

The new iMac includes an industry-leading 4.5K Retina display, Wi-Fi 6E offering twice the download speeds of its predecessor, Bluetooth 5.3, and best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, all in a remarkably thin design. It’s available in seven vibrant colours – green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver – and comes with a colour-matched keyboard, mouse, and trackpad. The Magic Keyboard comes with the option to include Touch ID for easy and secure unlocking of the computer, Apple Pay, and app downloads.

Additionally, Apple plans to be carbon-neutral across its entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles by 2030. Reflecting this commitment, the new iMac with M3 was built using 100% recycled aluminium in the stand, recycled rare earth magnets, recycled tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards, and, for the first time in iMac history, 100% recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards.