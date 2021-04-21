Apple TV gets 4K upgrade & features a new Siri remote

If you found yourself dreaming about the day your Apple TV could broadcast videos, TV shows, and movies in 4K, today Apple has made that dream a reality.

Coming in the second half of May, Apple TV 4K will be available for NZ$299. For the price, users get a device that can broadcast at a high frame rate (60 frames per second) HDR and Dolby Vision.

The device also comes with a newly-designed Siri Remote, which has a clickpad control with five-way navigation and ‘job control’ and touch functionality. Siri can also point users in the direction of video content, sports scores, the weather, and can work with other HomeKit devices in the smart home.

Users can also sign up to subscription services such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade. These services cost $8.99 per month.

Apple Fitness+ on Apple TV 4K is a workout service built around Apple Watch. Fitness+ integrates key metrics from Apple Watch right on the big screen to offer a personalised fitness experience.

Apple Arcade on Apple TV 4K offers unlimited access to more than 100 games. Players can pair supported game controllers to play games including NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, SongPop Party, Star Trek: Legends on Apple TV 4K and continue the action from iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

AirPlay on Apple TV 4K lets customers share content from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac directly to the TV. Apple says that videos shot on iPhone 12 Pro can be displayed in full 60-fps Dolby Vision.

Apple TV HD with a new Siri Remote will retail for NZ$249. The Siri Remote on its own will retail for NZ$89.

AppleCare+ will also cover Apple TV, providing three years of technical support and additional hardware coverage, including up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months.

In semi-related Apple news, the company has announced a new subscription service for podcasts. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is a marketplace full of pay-to-access podcasts from the likes of Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, to leading media and entertainment brands, including NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and others.

From next month, listeners will be able to browse free channels, which make it easy to find more shows from their favourite creators, as well as paid channels and channels that provide additional benefits for subscribers.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will be available to listeners from May 2021. Specific software requirements for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels are coming soon.