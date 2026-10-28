Apple unveils 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 AI boost

Apple has introduced a 14-inch MacBook Pro with its new M6 chip, aimed at students, business users and creative professionals.

The updated model has a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, along with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Apple says it offers up to 24 hours of battery life and starts with 16GB of unified memory, with configurations up to 32GB.

The launch extends Apple's latest push to put artificial intelligence features at the centre of its Mac line-up. The new chip includes a dual 16-core Neural Engine and additional neural accelerators in the GPU, designed to handle local AI tasks as well as features tied to Siri AI and Apple Intelligence in macOS 27.

Apple also set out several performance comparisons with earlier systems. Compared with the previous M5 version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, graphics performance is up to 30 per cent faster and AI workloads are up to 25 per cent faster, according to Apple. For users moving from the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, graphics performance can be up to 11 times faster and AI performance up to 13 times faster.

It also cited gains in specific software tasks. Apple says the device can deliver up to 2.5 times faster project builds in Xcode than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, up to 3.3 times faster image processing in Affinity, and up to 11.7 times faster ray-tracing render performance in Blender.

Shelly Goldberg, Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, said the product is designed for a broad range of customers.

"The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the pro laptop of choice for a wide range of users - from university students, to business professionals across every industry, to multidisciplinary creators doing it all on one device," said Shelly Goldberg, Vice President of Hardware Engineering, Apple.

Goldberg also linked the device to Apple's AI strategy.

"With the powerful M6 chip, we're taking performance to the next level, with a boost in CPU speed and graphics and even more powerful capabilities for on-device AI. With its amazing battery life, remarkable Liquid Retina XDR display, and even faster connectivity, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 delivers a fantastic combination of performance, capability, and value," Goldberg said.

Hardware changes

Beyond the chip update, Apple has kept many of the design elements associated with the current MacBook Pro range. The machine comes in space black and silver and includes a Liquid Retina XDR display, with a nano-texture option for users working in bright conditions.

The notebook supports up to two external displays and includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, MagSafe 3, an SDXC card slot and a headphone jack. It also has a 12MP Centre Stage camera, a three-microphone array and a six-speaker audio system with Spatial Audio.

Fast charging remains part of the package. Apple says the notebook can reach up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes when used with a compatible higher-wattage USB-C power adapter such as its 96W adapter.

Software focus

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 ships with macOS 27 Golden Gate, which Apple is using to expand the role of AI tools across the operating system. Siri AI can use personal context across messages, emails and photos, while Apple Intelligence features extend into apps such as Safari, Shortcuts and Photos, according to Apple.

Siri AI is also integrated into Spotlight and system-wide context menus, and users can ask about content on their display using Visual Intelligence through a dedicated keyboard shortcut, Apple says. In Safari, AI features can organise tabs into topics, track changes on websites and create custom extensions from a written description.

The emphasis on local processing reflects a wider industry shift as device makers run more AI tasks on hardware rather than relying solely on cloud services. Apple says the M6 design allows large language models to run locally while preserving user privacy.

Materials and manufacturing

Apple also highlighted the materials used in the new laptop. It says the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 contains 45 per cent recycled content overall, including 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the enclosure, 100 per cent recycled cobalt in the battery and 100 per cent recycled tantalum in multiple capacitors.

Manufacturing uses 60 per cent renewable electricity across the supply chain and the paper packaging is fully fibre-based, according to Apple. The company also described the machine as durable and repairable as part of its broader environmental targets.

The launch gives Apple a new mid-range point in its professional laptop line as it continues to use in-house silicon as the main basis for upgrades. The new model combines a higher core count, longer claimed battery life, newer wireless standards and a larger role for on-device AI in a category where rivals are also pushing AI-led hardware changes.

Apple says the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 supports up to 170GB/s of memory bandwidth.